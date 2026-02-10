Carlos Alcaraz strengthen his grip on the world No 1 position in the ATP Rankings after winning the Australian Open, but Jannik Sinner remains in top spot in an alternative rankings list.

Alcaraz‘s maiden Australian Open title means he now holds three of the four Grand Slams after he triumphed at Roland Garros and the US Open last year.

The 22-year-old Spaniard was also a runner-up at Wimbledon and the ATP Finals in 2025, while he won three Masters 1000 titles and three ATP 500 titles.

What is the UTR Ranking system?

While the ATP Rankings count points earned in the last 52 weeks, Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) is based on an algorithm that places more weight on recent results and wins against higher-ranked players.

The UTR Rating system is open to players at all levels of tennis, and all players — regardless of age, gender, geography, or skill level — are rated on the same scale between 1.00 and 16.50 based on match results.

Only matches within the last 12 months are counted towards the rating, and the algorithm uses the last 30 matches a player competes in (or less if they played less than 30 in the last 12 months).

Despite trailing Alcaraz by a considerable 2,850 ATP points in the world No 2 position, Sinner is the No 1 in the UTR ranking system with a rating of 16.37.

Sinner was a semi-finalist at the 2026 Australian Open, while he won Wimbledon, the ATP Finals, the Paris Masters, the Vienna Open and the China Open within the last 12 months.

The 24-year-old Italian was also a runner-up at Roland Garros, the US Open, the Italian Open and the Cincinnati Open in 2025.

Alcaraz is second on the UTR list with a rating of 16.32, while Novak Djokovic — who is the world No 3 — is also ranked third in UTR with a rating of 16.02.

Alex de Minaur’s UTR Rating is four places above his ATP Ranking, with the Australian in fourth spot with a rating of 15.95. Felix Auger-Aliassime also has a UTR Rating of 15.95, but he is listed below de Minaur in fifth.

World No 10 Alexander Bublik has a UTR of 15.89, which puts him sixth on the list. Alexander Zverev is three places below his ATP ranking of world No 4, with a UTR of 15.86 putting him in seventh.

Jack Draper, Daniil Medvedev and Lorenzo Musetti complete the UTR top 10.

UTR Ratings Top 20

1. Jannik Sinner, Italy – 16.37 (ATP Ranking – 2)

2. Carlos Alcaraz, Spain – 16.32 (ATP Ranking – 1)

3. Novak Djokovic, Serbia – 16.02 (ATP Ranking – 3)

4. Alex de Minaur, Australia – 15.95 (ATP Ranking – 8)

5. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada – 15.95 (ATP Ranking – 6)

6. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan – 15.89 (ATP Ranking – 10)

7. Alexander Zverev, Germany – 15.86 (ATP Ranking – 4)

8. Jack Draper, Great Britain – 15.84 (ATP Ranking – 12)

9. Daniil Medvedev, Russia – 15.75 (ATP Ranking – 11)

10. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy – 15.74 (ATP Ranking – 5)

11. Ben Shelton, United States – 15.67 (ATP Ranking – 9)

12. Tommy Paul – 15.65 (ATP Ranking – 24)

13. Taylor Fritz, United States – 15.59 (ATP Ranking – 7)

14. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain – 15.56 (ATP Ranking – 14)

15. Learner Tien, United States – 15.56 (ATP Ranking – 23)

16. Holger Rune, Denmark – 15.56 (ATP Ranking – 17)

17. Corentin Moutet, France – 15.54 (ATP Ranking – 35)

18. Karen Khachanov, Russia – 15.53 (ATP Ranking – 18)

19. Casper Ruud, Norway – 15.50 (ATP Ranking – 13)

20. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria – 15.47 (ATP Ranking – 43)

