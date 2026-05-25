Carlos Alcaraz has been forced out of several high profile tournaments due to a wrist injury he suffered at the Barcelona Open.

The star was forced to withdraw from the Madrid Open, the Italian Open, and Roland Garros and he has now confirmed that he will not play the grass court swing either.

In his absence, Jannik Sinner has dominated the ATP Tour landscape. The World No. 1 has won every tournament he has played since Alcaraz’s injury.

Despite their storied rivalry on the tennis court, Sinner and Alcaraz have a deep respect and the Italian has sent a message to the injured star.

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In an interview with French publication, Paris Match, Sinner called Alcaraz’s recent injury struggles “Unfortunate news.”

“Obviously, I know him very well, including on a personal level, and he’s going through a very difficult time. But at the same time, you know, it’s sport, and sport is very unpredictable,” he continued.

“Injuries come and go. It’s like success and victories. They also come and go, but he’s still very young. And I think the absolute priority is to get 100% healed and not rush things, because that could have consequences for the rest of his career. And that’s very dangerous.

“But at the same time, even if Carlos were to play, I know we could only meet in the final. There’s still a long way to go, and a lot can happen. This sport is very unpredictable, and I’m fully focused on my game. On what I have to do. And then we’ll see what happens.”

Despite their dominance at the big events, Sinner and Alcaraz have only played one ATP Tour match together in 2026.

That came at the Monte Carlo Masters, which saw Sinner defeat Alcaraz in straight sets to win the Masters event for the first time in his career.

That victory helped Sinner close the gap on Alcaraz as he picked up his seventh victory in 17 matches against the Spaniard. Sinner has won his last two matches against Alcaraz, in Monte Carlo and the ATP Finals.

Alcaraz’s last victory over Sinner came in the 2025 US Open final, which the Spaniard won in four sets to win the sixth Grand Slam title of his career.