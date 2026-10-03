Jannik Sinner concerns grow as he announces big decision in 57-word update

Jannik Sinner looks on before his match

Jannik Sinner has released a 57-word update and confirmed he will miss the 2026 Shanghai Masters due to the knee injury that has disrupted his season.

The world No 1 has not played since his four-set victory over Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final on 12 July.

The five-time Grand Slam champion missed the Masters 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati before he pulled out of the US Open.

Having already withdrawn from the China Open in Beijing — where he was the defending champion — Sinner announced on Saturday that he will not return for the Shanghai Masters.

The Italian star’s latest withdrawal means he will miss the entire Asian swing, and he has not confirmed when he will make his comeback.

In a statement on Instagram, Sinner apologised to fans in Shanghai.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play at the Rolex Shanghai Masters this year as I had hoped,” Sinner wrote.

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“I always enjoy playing in front of the Shanghai fans and I’m very sorry that I won’t be able to do so next week.

“Thank you for all your support. I’m looking forward to seeing you again next year!”

The 2026 Shanghai Masters will begin on Wednesday 7 October and conclude on Sunday 18 October.

Sinner won the Shanghai Masters in 2024, when he defeated Novak Djokovic in the final. He was forced to retire during his third round match against Tallon Griekspoor at last year’s edition of the event.

This year, Sinner secured titles in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome, which saw him become the first player in history to win the first five ATP Masters 1000 events held in a season.

The 25-year-old’s victory at the Italian Open saw him complete the set of all nine Masters 1000 titles — an achievement known as the career ‘Golden Masters.’

Where could Sinner play next?

Sinner’s next scheduled tournament is the Vienna Open — an ATP 500 event played on indoor hard courts, which he won in both 2023 and 2025. The Vienna Open will begin on 24 October.

He could also feature at the final Masters 1000 tournament of the season in Paris.

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