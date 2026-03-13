Jannik Sinner has rarely had a point to prove over the last couple of years, but that may be the story heading into this weekend’s finale at Indian Wells.

Carlos Alcaraz has been the dominant player of 2026 so far, with the Spaniard winning the Australian Open and backing that up with a win at the Qatar Open.

Alcaraz has also looked impressive at Indian Wells so far, with all the momentum flowing in the direction of the world No 1.

So this is a moment when Sinner needs to change the tide and swing it back in his favour, with the Italian showing some impressive form in the Californian desert in his opening rounds.

If Sinner can lift the title at Indian Wells for the first time, he will achieve that goal and he has made it clear that he is on a mission in California.

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Former British No 1 Greg Rusedski is backing Sinner to find a way to get his hands on his first time at Indian Wells, as he believes he is ready to find a route past Alcaraz.

“I’m going to go with Sinner to win Indian Wells just because of the fact that he hasn’t won a title this year is something to prove, even though Carlos is the hottest player on the tour,” said Rusedski on his podcast.

“I think the conditions are perfect for him. You know, the ball gets up high, it kicks, it flies through the desert air goes through the air.

“Then on the court, the ball on the surface is quite slow, so he’s going to have enough time.

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“The problem he has is that Carlos Alcaraz prefers these courts more so than he does. And that’s the final everybody’s expecting. Sinner vs Alcaraz, that’s what we want to see.

“Carlos hasn’t lost a match this year. He’s been absolutely brilliant. And Sinner wants to say, OK, don’t forget about me. It’s a little bit of a blip right now. I mean, these two guys have just think Sinner’s gonna announce himself.

“I think he’s gonna be back in the final here. I think we’re gonna get the repeat of Alcaraz vs Sinner, whatever part it is now because they’ve played so many times. It’s gonna happen again in Indian Wells, even though there are other players to look out for, I’m backing Sinner to win.”

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