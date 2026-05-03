Jannik Sinner continues to break ATP Masters 1000 records left, right and centre and his run to the Madrid Open final has helped him to move ahead of the Big Three of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Rafael Nadal for another milestone.

World No 1 Sinner secured his place in his first-ever Madrid final with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Arthur Fils and, with it, he became only the fourth man to reach the final of all nine ATP Masters 1000 events.

Before the Madrid Open, the Italian had reached four Miami Open finals, two Cincinnati Open finals while he has played in the showpiece match once each in Indian Wells, Monte Carlo, Rome, Canada, Shanghai and Paris.

Of those 13 finals, he has won eight titles with four of those coming in his last four Masters events as he lifted trophies in Paris last November and Indian Wells, Miami and Monte Carlo in 2026.

He will face Alexander Zverev in the final of the Madrid Open and if he beats the German, then he will become the first man to win five consecutive ATP 1000 events.

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The Italian is currently joint top with Djokovic, who won four consecutive events three times, and Nadal (2013). Djokovic won five titles in a row in 2011 and also across the 2015-16 seasons, but he missed one tournament during those runs.

But that is a record Sinner will be chasing on Sunday.

The Men To Reach All Nine Finals

For now, his run to the final was good enough for him to become the youngest player to reach all nine Masters finals, beating the record that was previously held by Djokovic.

The Serbian was 25 when he achieved the feat at the 2013 Shanghai Masters, while Nadal was 27 when he completed the set at the 2013 Cincinnati Open.

Federer, of course, became the first man to reach all nine ATP Masters 1000 finals and he set that record at the Paris Masters in 2011 when he was 30 years old.

Sinner outdid the Big Three as he achieved it at the age of 24.

And he is now just two Masters 1000 titles short of becoming the youngest to complete the Career Golden Masters, joining Djokovic on the very short list.

The Serbian was 31 when he won the Cincinnati Open for the first time to complete the set of nine titles at the active Masters events and two years later he won the tournament again to complete another Career Golden Masters.