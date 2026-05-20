Jannik Sinner’s dominance of men’s tennis has been declared as ‘boring’ by some observers, but former British No 1 Tim Henman has offered up an alternative verdict.

Speaking exclusively to Tennis365, Henman hit back at claims that Sinner’s relentless run of success is threatening to dilute interest in the men’s game, with the absence of his great rival Carlos Alcaraz adding to the perception that the world No.1 is unbeatable heading into next week’s French Open.

Sinner has won all five of this year’s ATP Masters 1000 titles and Henman is convinced he will now complete a career Grand Slam by winning at Roland Garros.

Yet when asked whether men’s tennis was in danger of losing some interest amid the Sinner march of dominance, he rejected that claim.

“I wouldn’t agree with it,” declared Henman, who will be part of a TNT Sports and HBO Max that will screen every match at Roland Garros.

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“I think what Sinner is doing is absolutely phenomenal. From a physical, mental and technical point of view, he’s gone to the next level. We’ve always known he was a great player, but to be able to play with this type of consistency against the best players in the world and just dominate is absolutely amazing.

“With Alcaraz out heading into Roland Garros, it really is Sinner against the field. And if you offered me both, I’d take Sinner every day of the week.”

Henman then considered the players who could challenge Sinner in Paris, with the psychological advantage he has over his rivals now as significant as the brilliance flowing from his racket.

When the opposition is looking for hope that Sinner can be stopped, Henman suggests injury is the most likely barrier to success, but he does suggest Grigor Dimitrov’s performance against Wimbledon last July should offer some hope.

Dimitrov was on the brink of beating Sinner on the Centre Court before injury ended his dreams, with Henman suggesting the tactics used that day could be deployed against to knock Sinner out of his stride.

TNT Sports panel led by host Laura Robson, with guests Caroline Wozniacki, Mats Wilander and Tim Henman

“Something bizarre has got to happen physically to stop Sinner at Roland Garros,” added Henman.

“The way he is playing, he is so far ahead of everyone else. Over five sets, I’m struggling to see who can beat him.

“But you only have to look back to that Dimitrov performance against Sinner at Wimbledon last year to see what can happen.

“He had a bit of variation, used his slice backhand and won points at the net, so that could be a blueprint for the rest. You need to try a few things against him, but it’s very hard to see him losing at Roland Garros when you consider what we have seen over the last few months.”

The statistic confirming Sinner has won a staggering 94 per cent of his service games this season is evidence of his dominance on that shot and he is also leading the returning statistics, ensuring he is a player in a league of his own.

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