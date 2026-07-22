Jannik Sinner has enjoyed a simply spectacular year in 2026, which has brought him every Masters title as well as the Wimbledon trophy.

The star has suffered just three losses all year in the first seven months of the season, in a year which has already brought him an impressive six titles.

The World No 1 is now expected to head to the Masters double of the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open to prepare for the final Grand Slam of the year at the US Open.

Sinner is looking to extend his Masters streak at those two events to continues his hopes of becoming the first player in history to win all nine Masters events in a single year.

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That is not the only historic tennis record Sinner is looking to smash, either, as he could now break the all-time record for most points gained in a single season.

After his Wimbledon triumph, Sinner currently sits at 7950 ranking points for the 2026 season. That puts him just 8830 points away from Novak Djokovic’s all-time record total of 16,780, which he achieved during the 2015 season.

Most year end points in tennis history

Novak Djokovic – 16,780 (2015)

Roger Federer – 15,730 (2006)

Novak Djokovic – 13,800 (2011)

Roger Federer – 13,610 (2007)

Rafael Nadal – 13205 (2013)

While Sinner’s slip-up at Roland Garros could cost him, if he continues his dominance at Masters events and wins the US Open there is every chance he could surpass Djokovic’s record.

At this point of the season in 2015, Djokovic was on 9680 ranking points, having won the Australian Open and Wimbledon and reached the Roland Garros final.

That means there is just 1730 ranking points splitting Djokovic’s 2015 total at this stage of the season and Sinner’s current total.

Sinner usually thrives at this stage of the season, too.

The Italian has won the US Open and reached the final in the past two seasons. He’s also claimed every Masters title left for the rest of the year except the Canadian Open in the past two seasons.

That would imply Sinner’s hopes of ousting Djokovic’s points total could come down to whether he decides to play the Canadian Open and, if he does, how he performs at the Masters event.

Without Carlos Alcaraz at the event, Sinner will undoubtedly be the favourite to lift the trophy.

Should Sinner win every Masters event this year, he will be confirmed to dislodge another Djokovic record and become the all-time record holder for most points earned in a season on the ATP Tour.

With the likes of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray on the top 10 list, that would be a very impressive record for Sinner to hold.