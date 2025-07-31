Olympic gold medallist Nicolas Massu has likened Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz to different members of the Big Three based on how their careers have progressed to date.

Sinner and Alcaraz have established a Grand Slam duopoly by winning the seven majors held since the start of 2024 between them.

The duo have faced off in each of the last two major finals, with Alcaraz prevailing at Roland Garros and Sinner triumphing at Wimbledon.

Alcaraz has won five Grand Slams (two Wimbledons, two French Opens and one US Open) in total, while Sinner has secured four (two Australian Opens, one US Open and one Wimbledon).

The two stars have frequently been compared with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who have won 24, 22 and 20 majors respectively — the three highest tallies in men’s tennis history.

Speaking on the ESPN Tennis show, Massu declared tennis is “in good hands” with Sinner and Alcaraz.

“I remember when Nadal arrived on the circuit. I think Alcaraz is at the same level and at the same age,” said the Chilean, who is a former world No 9.

“On the other hand, Sinner is a bit more in the line of Federer and Djokovic: they won their first Grand Slam a bit later, and they started showing maturity at 21 or 22 years old.

“Alcaraz and Nadal were very good from a very young age, at 18 or 19. Tennis is in very good hands.”

In an interview with Tennis365, Hubert Hurkacz — who is coached by Massu — gave his verdict on whether Sinner and Alcaraz are at the same level as the Big Three.

“It’s difficult to say who wins when they are all playing their best tennis,” said the Pole.

“I feel like the level is growing every single year, and obviously, we can say the level is better than it was ten years ago, but that is not to say Roger, Rafa, Novak and Andy could not get to where we are now.

“They also improved every year and raised the bar, so if they were playing now, they would still be improving.

“What we can say is Jannik and Carlos are playing at an incredible level now and it is up to the rest of us to work hard to keep up with them.”

