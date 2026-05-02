Jannik Sinner has commented on a shot he is trying to improve as he admitted he is “definitely not at the level” of Carlos Alcaraz in this area.

The world No 1, who is on a 22-match winning streak, is trying to win his fifth successive Masters 1000 title at the 2026 Madrid Open.

Sinner secured Masters titles at his last three events in Monte Carlo, Miami and Indian Wells, while he also won the Paris Masters at the end of the 2025 season.

The four-time Grand Slam champion will take on world No 3 Alexander Zverev in the final in the Spanish capital after defeating Arthur Fils 6-2, 6-4 in the last four on Friday.

The Italian star has been incorporating drop shots into his game with increasing effectiveness and frequency in recent months.

In his press conference after reaching the Madrid Open final, Sinner was asked about his use of drop shots during the tournament.

“It is a part of my game I’m trying to improve, of course,” said Sinner. “But I’m definitely not at the level of Carlos, that’s for sure. But I’m still trying. It’s good for my game trying to mix it up.”

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Sinner was also asked how he deals with the crowd cheering more for his opponents in certain matches.

“I think everyone is different,” said the 24-year-old. “Novak [Djokovic] handled it very, very well, of course; I think the best. But for me, I don’t have a technique. I’m just happy to be part of the match.

“People come to see good tennis, and sometimes people, they’re not against you, they just want to see a little bit more tennis, so I also understand them. Yeah, that’s it.

“Look, I try to stay also calm in very tough moments. This is just how I am, it doesn’t mean it’s good or bad. Everyone is different.

“But yeah, the crowd can give you a lot of positives. Me, when I play in Italy, it means a lot to me, Of course. I always say you have an extra shot playing with the crowd.

“But honestly, even when I played against Rafael [Jodar] here, it was a nice atmosphere. I think they are very, very fair towards me, and that’s something I really appreciate.”

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