Jannik Sinner was in tears as he was forced to retire from his Cincinnati Masters final against Carlos Alcaraz after just five games, with huge concern now hovering over the defence of his US Open title.

The world No 1 looked unsteady on his feet from the off as he took to the court to resume his rivalry with Alcaraz, as it quickly became evident that the Italian was suffering from a major health issue.

There were suggestions that he was struggling with his right hip or thigh in the opening games of the final in front of a sell-out crowd, but he was forced to throw in the towel after being broken for a third time when he was 5-0 down.

“I tried, but I can’t. I’m sorry for the fans,” Sinner said the medics as he confirmed he could not continue.

Sinner then waved to the fans as he apologised for his early exit, but it was evident that he could not carry on and was not in any position to take on a match against a fit and firing Alcaraz.

Sinner was quick to apologise to the fans in attendance, as he explained why he was forced to pull out.

“I’m super sorry to disappoint you,” said Sinner.

“From yesterday, I didn’t feel great, I thought I would during the night, but it got worse.

“I tried to come out and make it a small match but I couldn’t handle more. I’m very sorry for all of you.

“I know some of you on Monday have to work or do something else, so I’m really sorry.

“I’m sorry to disappoint but sometimes it’s like this and we have to accept it.

“It’s been one of the hottest tournaments we have faced, so thank you for all of the support and organisation.

“Of course, Carlos congrats. Another title. Not the way you wanted to win, but it’s amazing what kind of season you’re producing. You and your whole team are doing amazing.

“Keep it up. I wish you only all the best for the U.S. Open and the rest of the season.”

Former Grand Slam doubles champion Ryan Harrison was commentating on Sky Sports and he suggested the illness may have been similar to the less that struck down Alexander Zverev as he struggled to play against Alcaraz in the semi-finals.

“We hope it’s nothing serious. We hope it’s just an illness. It could be due to fatigue. We saw it with Alexander Zverev,” he said.

“It could be a stomachache because he was reaching down there.

“Sometimes an illness goes around the locker room. We have seen it before and maybe that is what it is this time. We wish Jannik well as the US Open is just a few days away now.”

Sinner must now be a huge doubt to compete in the US Open mixed doubles that gets underway on Tuesday, but he should be back to full health for the start of the US Open if this is just a stomach bug.

