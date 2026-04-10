Friday’s headlines from the tennis world feature Carlos Alcaraz and Valentin Vacherot achieving milestones ahead of their semi-final clash at the 2026 Monte Carlo Masters.

We also have news of Jannik Sinner’s comments on his level and fitness ahead of his last four showdown with Alexander Zverev at the clay-court Masters event.

On the WTA side, Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from a prestigious upcoming tournament, while a legendary coach has highlighted a “big difference” between Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu.

Here is our latest roundup of the biggest stories across the ATP and WTA tours.

Vacherot breaks new ground

Vacherot continued his historic run in Monte Carlo by downing Alex de Minaur in three sets to reach the semi-finals at his home event.

The 27-year-old Monegasque, who is already firmly established as his nation’s greatest-ever player, has climbed to a new career-high spot of 17th in the live rankings.

Read more: Valentin Vacherot +6 in ATP Rankings as he sets up Carlos Alcaraz showdown at Monte Carlo Masters

Alcaraz reaches significant milestone

World No 1 Alcaraz’s 6-3, 6-0 demolition of Alexander Bublik in the last eight at the Monte Carlo Country Club was his 300th win on the ATP Tour.

The 22-year-old Spaniard has reached the milestone in just 367 matches, with Rod Laver and Jimmy Connors the only men in the Open Era to achieve it in fewer matches.

Read more: Carlos Alcaraz reacts as he eclipses Djokovic, Nadal, Federer with milestone at Monte Carlo Masters

Sinner assesses his level and gives health update

Sinner earned a decisive 6-3, 6-4 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime to progress to the semi-finals in the Principality.

The world No 2 declared that he took “a step forward” with his display against the Canadian and revealed he had recovered well physically after struggling in his win against Tomas Machac.

Read more: Monte Carlo Masters: Jannik Sinner gives candid verdict on his level ahead of Alexander Zverev clash

Sabalenka pulls out of Stuttgart

After winning the Miami Open to complete the Sunshine Double last month, Sabalenka was due to begin her clay season in Stuttgart.

However, the world No 1 became the third player to withdraw from the WTA 500 event as she revealed that she sustained an unspecified injury in Miami.

Read more: Stuttgart Open withdrawal list: Aryna Sabalenka the latest to pull out of WTA 500 event

The ‘big difference’ between Swiatek and Raducanu

Legendary coach Brad Gilbert has weighed in on Iga Swiatek hiring Francisco Roig — who is a former coach of Emma Raducanu and Rafael Nadal.

The American assessed that the “big difference” between Swiatek and Raducanu is movement.

Read more: Brad Gilbert underlines big difference between Iga Swiatek and Emma Raducanu after Roig switch

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