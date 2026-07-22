Carlos Alcaraz’s absence from tennis continues to be a major talking point, and a former Italian player has claimed Jannik Sinner “misses” his Spanish rival.

The only encounter between Sinner and Alcaraz so far in 2026 took place in the Monte Carlo Masters final in April, with the Italian prevailing to claim the title.

Alcaraz has been sidelined due to a right wrist injury that he sustained at the Barcelona Open in the only match he has played since the Monte Carlo final.

In 2025, Alcaraz and Sinner played six times, all in finals, including at a run of five consecutive tournaments they both competed in.

Having faced off in the championship matches at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open, they became the first men in the Open Era to meet in three successive Grand Slam finals in the same season.

In an interview with Italian newspaper Il Mattino, ex-ATP player Diego Nargiso explained why he thinks Sinner and Alcaraz benefit from each other’s presence on tour.

“Sinner certainly misses Alcaraz a lot,” said Nargiso, who played between 1987 and 2001.

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“Rivals help you improve and push yourself further. There is great respect and esteem between them, but at the same time, there is a desire to surpass oneself.”

The Italian also praised Sinner for how he rebounded from his shock Roland Garros exit at Wimbledon.

“In the first week at Wimbledon, in my opinion, Sinner was more concerned with preventing what happened in Paris from happening again than with tennis,” said Nargiso, who achieved a career-high ranking of world No 67 and reached two ATP Tour finals.

“After Paris, they did an incredible job, especially from a mental standpoint. What happened at Roland Garros is destabilising for a player.

“But don’t let it become an illness. He had three match points against Alcaraz last year and probably, without the physical collapse against the Argentine Juan Manuel Cerundolo, he would have achieved the feat.”

During the Madrid Open, Sinner spoke about Alcaraz’s injury as he reacted to the news that the Spaniard would miss the French Open.

“I think the most important thing to say is that, first of all, tennis needs Carlos – tennis is [in] a much better spirit when he’s around,” said Sinner.

“And also for me personally, it’s nice when he’s around, it makes me look also in the draw and single matches in a different way. Even though if I face Carlos, it would always be in the final, being the No 1 and No 2 seeds, that’s the case.

“I send him [wishes for] a speedy recovery, even though it’s painful and very sad for tennis.

“Being young and going through difficult moments, it can happen. I do believe he’s going to come back stronger than before. But injury is always tough, especially [the] wrist.”

READ NEXT: ‘I’m in love with Carlos Alcaraz – he’s the best example of what it means to love your sport’ – former world No 1

