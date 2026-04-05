The final frontier in Jannik Sinner’s career could be reached over the next few weeks, with the perception that he is not at his best on clay courts backed up by comments from the reigning Wimbledon champion.

Sinner was a point away from winning the French Open title on two occasions in last year’s epic final against Carlos Alcaraz, with the Roland Garros epic evidence that the Italian can be a master on the red dirt.

The level of play served up by the best two players in the men’s game for over five hours instantly saw the match entered into the pantheon of the all-time greats in the history of tennis, with Sinner’s brilliant performance eventually overshadowed by the genius of Alcaraz.

Being second best in the greatest clay court tennis match ever seen was hardly evidence that Sinner cannot perform at his best on clay courts, even though he has previously suggested the surface presents him with his biggest challenges.

Sinner grew up playing on clay courts in northern Italy and while he may not feel entirely natural on the surface, he has all the tools to thrive over the next few weeks.

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His movement is immaculate, with the skills her honed when he was a high-level junior skier working to his advantage as he glides and slides around clay courts.

Immaculate ball striking is also a vital ingredient for clay court success, with the changing nature of the surface over the last couple of decades meaning a powerful and well-directed serve is a key facet of a winning armoury.

The variety Sinner is keen to add to his game is also important on the surface, with Alcaraz highlighting how significant the drop shot can be to keep an opponent off balance on clay.

Sinner is adding elements to his game with each passing month and his flawless displays as he completed the ‘Sunshine Double’ by winning the Indian Wells and Miami Masters titles last month highlighted the latest sublime level the Italian has taken his game to.

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After Alcaraz became the youngest male player to complete the career Grand Slam when he succeeded Sinner as Australian Open champion in January, the big rivalry at the top of men’s tennis is set to be renewed on clay between now and the French Open final in June.

After coming so close to glory at Roland Garros last year, Sinner will already be eyeing up the chance to add the final Grand Slam to his collection when this year’s clay court run reaches a crescendo in Paris.

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