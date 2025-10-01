Jannik Sinner dominated Learner Tien in the final of the 2025 China Open to secure his 23rd career title and third of the season, but what impact has the victory had on his ranking?

The four-time Grand Slam champion defeated 52nd-ranked Tien 6-2, 6-2 to claim his second title at the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing to add to his triumph in 2023.

Sinner is the fourth man to win multiple titles at the China Open after Michael Chang (three titles), Rafael Nadal (two titles) and Novak Djokovic (six titles).

The Italian has now reached the final at the last nine tournaments he has played on hard courts, securing six titles — a run that began at the 2024 Cincinnati Masters.

With the 500 points earned for his victory in Beijing, Sinner has increased his points tally by 170 points to 10,950 as he lost in last year’s China Open final to Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz, who replaced Sinner as the world No 1 after defeating him in the US Open final last month, remains on 11,540 points as his triumph at the Japan Open yesterday saw him defend his 500 points from his 2024 Beijing win.

This means Sinner has closed the gap to Alcaraz at the top of the ATP Rankings to 590 points.

Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Shanghai Masters and will, therefore, drop the 200 points he earned for reaching the quarter-finals at last year’s edition of the event.

Sinner will not be able to overtake Alcaraz after Shanghai, though, as he is the reigning champion, but he could reduce the gap to 390 points if he successfully defends his 1,000 points by winning the title again.

In the battle to finish the year as the world No 1, Alcaraz remains firmly in pole position as he sits top of the Race to Turin rankings on 11,040 points — 2,590 points clear of second-placed Sinner.

What did Sinner say after his China Open win?

Sinner spoke about the special connection he has to the China Open in his post-tournament press conference.

“When you win again a title where you won already, it’s a very special place, no? It was for sure couple of years ago a turning point for my career, playing some great tennis against great opponents. This I will always remember,” said the 24-year-old.

“I come back here, and winning again, it’s very nice. Yeah, so the support has been amazing since day one.”

The world No 2 also addressed emulating Djokovic and Nadal by claiming multiple titles at the event.

“Yeah, great, of course, having my name next to them,” Sinner said. “In the same time, as I always say everyone is different, everyone tries to make his own path and way of career. I don’t know how many times they played here actually.

“But for me, this will always be a beautiful tournament no matter what’s coming in the future. It’s very unusual to come to a place for the first time and you win straightaway. This happened to me here.

“Now three finals in a row in three years. It means that I really like to play tennis here. I feel very comfortable. Yeah, it’s very nice also to see that other big, big players have played here in these stadiums. It’s very nice.”

