Sinner still has room to improve even after he returned to No 1.

Jannik Sinner’s coach has listed the “one detail to improve” as the new world No 1 looks to continue his era of dominance.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Australian Open win combined with his 2025 season had many wondering if the Spaniard was going to move clear of his Italian rival but a 100% record in the ATP 1000 tournaments so far this year has taken Sinner back to the top spot.

The pair’s latest duel came in Monte Carlo with Sinner defeating Alcaraz and even after his dominant run, the Italian’s coach Simone Vagnozzi said there was still room for growth in the 24-year-old’s game.

“He’s reaching a very high level on clay,” he said. “When I arrived, I thought he played better on clay than on hard courts. We haven’t decided yet whether to go to Madrid or not; we’ll let a few days pass and then decide.

“One detail to improve is the fact that if someone starts returning from way back, it throws you off your game. In the tie-break, he served very well, but both of them struggled to find their first serve because of the wind, but both know that on the second serve, each can do something. The conditions being so slow meant there were fewer points on serve. Jannik’s main quality is that he always manages to put in 100% effort.

“The thing that strikes me from a human perspective is that, despite everything, despite what he’s won, he hasn’t changed as a person. Jannik’s diet is overseen by professionals, and we mustn’t let doubts creep into his mind. The important thing is to stay focused and calm. We need to keep understanding what he’s doing well and continue to follow that path.”

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There was some doubt as to whether Sinner would play in Monte Carlo given the quick turnaround from Miami but Vagnozzi suggested skipping it was never in their plans.

““Winning here was one of the seasonal objectives. Every day, he’s improved his level, and the match was neck and neck.

The conditions weren’t the best because of the wind. Last Thursday, we started working on playing with more spin, trying drop shots and more variations in general with the ball. This type of champion senses the trophy and the victory and the confidence he gained from winning in America was fundamental to winning here.”

We never thought about not playing here; Jannik wanted to play here in front of the Italian crowd. What we did after Doha was important because, physically, he’s always moved well.

“The thing that makes me proudest of him is his ability to read matches and do different things against everyone. We knew we had to adapt coming here, but we knew he could do well.”

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