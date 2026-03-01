Italian tennis analyst Guido Monaco has expressed concern about Jannik Sinner’s form and predicted that the world No 2 might make a coaching change if he does not find a solution quickly.

Sinner will aim to secure his first title of the 2026 season at the Indian Wells Masters — an event he will by trying to win for the first time.

The four-time Grand Slam champion lost before the final at the two tournaments he has played so far this year, which has seen him lose ground to his rival Carlos Alcaraz at the top of the rankings.

The 24-year-old Italian fell to Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set Australian Open semi-final before losing to Jakub Mensik in three sets in the Qatar Open quarter-finals.

Speaking to Italian website OA Sport, Monaco — a former player who commentates for Eurosport — described Sinner’s slump as “perfectly normal” while admitting he is “a little worried.”

“Sinner looked tired and worried when he lost the first set to Mensik in Doha,” said Monaco. “Then he lost in the third set, when he usually turns things around and goes on to win.

“I think it’s a perfectly normal moment of decline, but it’s also fair to say that, after pushing hard for two years with a thousand problems, a slump can happen. Let’s leave aside those who talk about a crisis.

“Now comes Indian Wells, perhaps not a particularly ideal tournament for him, given that it’s the slowest of the hard court tournaments.

“We’ll see how it goes and what solutions he finds. I’m a little worried overall and would be surprised to see him immediately in great form in California.”

Monaco went on to claim that Sinner could add to his coaching team and said Darren Cahill will likely retire from coaching this year.

“Jannik had been very vocal in New York about the need to raise the level of his variations,” Monaco recalled.

“After the defeat to Djokovic in Melbourne, perhaps he realised for the first time that he hadn’t improved in his tennis career. I’m convinced he’s working to solve this problem and grow in his process.

“If he can’t do it quickly, I think he might even change his coaching staff. Cahill, it seems clear to me, will retire this year, so Sinner might consider adding someone new to his staff.”

