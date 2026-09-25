Darren Cahill’s work with Jannik Sinner over the years has been masterful and has confirmed the Italian as one of the best players in the world.

Cahill joined Sinner’s team, which also includes Simone Vagnozzi, in 2022 and it has subsequently brought five Grand Slam titles for the world No 1.

The Australian coach, who has also worked with the likes of Andre Agassi, Simona Halep, and Lleyton Hewitt, has been rumoured to be parting ways with Sinner at the end of the 2026 season.

Now, Agassi, who know was helped to the 2003 Australian Open title by Cahill, has opened up about when their partnership could come to an end.

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Speaking at the Laver Cup, where he is coaching, Agassi said: “Sinner is one of the best at hitting the ball without taking unnecessary risks.

“Even though his shots look so powerful and risky, for him they really aren’t. So he always walks that line in a very calculated way, and I think that has a lot to do with Darren Cahill, who I think is a legendary coach,” said Agassi.

“It’s not always what you say that matters; sometimes it’s what you don’t say that matters, in short, being able to get 100%, even when you’re at 80%. Jannik’s service changes also have a lot to do with Darren, as well as Sinner coming to the net more and knowing what to do when he gets there. I think all of these things are important.”

However, Agassi believes Sinner’s partnership with Cahill could end soon.

“At the same time, I also think that every relationship between coach and player has its end point. A really good coach, in the end, almost makes his own job superfluous. Sooner or later you teach what you know, you teach the player what makes him strong.

“And you learn from him too. For a certain period of time that makes you better too. But then comes a point where the things can change, and a new voice can bring something different. But Sinner and Cahill were extraordinary for each other.”

Cahill himself has failed to confirm whether he will work with Sinner past the 2026 season.

Speaking earlier this year, the Australian revealed: “I’m here until the end of 2026, and then we’ll see. I did say I was finished at the end of 2025.

“I turned around and changed my mind. No, we’ll get through to the end of the year. We’ll sit down as a team and talk about what is best for Jannik.”

Sinner has been widely rumoured to be hire Juan Carlos Ferrero as a coach, after the Spaniard teased a return to the ATP Tour in the 2027 season.