Jannik Sinner has made a concerning admission after struggling physically in his win against Francisco Cerundolo in the third round of the 2025 Paris Masters.

The four-time Grand Slam champion showed signs of discomfort during his 7-5, 6-1 victory over world No 21 Cerundolo at the Paris La Defense Arena on Thursday evening.

Sinner stretched his right leg, and his movement between points looked laboured at times, particularly in the first set. He did not receive treatment, though, and he was dominant against the 27-year-old Argentine in the second set.

Jannik Sinner gives update on his physical condition

After his last 16 win at the Paris Masters, Jannik Sinner revealed he is “trying to manage” an issue “as best I can”

Sinner added that it is “clear” he is “not at 100%” physically

Sinner said he will need to be at his best to face Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals and declared he will “recover physically”

Sinner started his campaign at the Paris Masters with a 6-4, 6-2 triumph over 41st-ranked Zizou Bergs on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old’s potential right leg injury comes after he dealt with leg cramps in the third set of his Vienna Open final win over Alexander Zverev last week.

The world No 2 was forced to retire due to cramping when trailing 2-3 in the third set of his Shanghai Masters third round match with Tallon Griekspoor earlier this month.

What Sinner said after beating Cerundolo in Paris

Following his win against Cerundolo at the ATP 1000 tournament, Sinner spoke candidly about his physical struggles in the match.

“I’m trying to manage it as best I can, but it’s clear I’m not at 100%. But we’ll see,” he told reporters.

“I feel like today’s match was less physical, which is good for me. I’m happy to have won it in two sets, in under an hour and a half. I’m going to sleep very well tonight.”

Sinner added: “I was up twice with the break in the first set and I could not convert.

“I put myself in not an easy situation, but I am happy with how I ended the match and I felt much better. Hopefully, it will give me the confidence to start off in a good way tomorrow.”

Sinner: Ben Shelton is a “very difficult” opponent

Sinner will face world No 7 Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals, and he was wary of the threat the explosive American poses.

“Hopefully, I can recover physically, which is my main priority. Today was a great match and a great performance from my side,” Sinner said.

“Tomorrow I have a very difficult opponent. I have to play at 100%. I hope I can. We’re all expecting a great match.”

The Italian holds a 6-1 record against Shelton, having won the last five encounters in straight sets.

