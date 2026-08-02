Jannik Sinner is currently tied 13th for most Grand Slam titles won in the Open Era, but legendary coach Rick Macci believes he could challenge the Big Three when it comes to most titles won when all is said and done.

The world No 1 successfully defended his Wimbledon crown in July to pick up his fifth major trophy as he has also won two Australian Open titles and one US Open crown to go with his back-to-back success at the All England Club.

Sinner is third on the list for most Slams won by an active player with Carlos Alcaraz ahead of him on seven, while Novak Djokovic is well clear at the front as he sits at No 1 on the all-time list with 24.

Of course, after Djokovic is followed by Rafael Nadal on 22 while Roger Federer is third on 20 while Pete Sampras is a distant fourth with 14 major trophies.

Macci, who has coached the likes of Serena Williams and Venus Williams, is confident the Italian will end up with double digits and is backing him to be in the mix with Djokovic, Nadal and Federer.

Jannik Sinner News

Jannik Sinner schedule: Where will world No 1 play after US Open?

How many watched Jannik Sinner win Wimbledon on Italian TV? The numbers are in

“Sinner is at the top of the mountain just like as a kid when he was at the mountain top to fly down hill like a turbo charged Italian race car and become a skiing champion,” he wrote on X.

“Now everything is uphill for the Red Rocket who I feel barring injury could end up with 20-plus Grand Slams in the back pocket. @janniksin.”

Following his Wimbledon success, Sinner opted to take an extended break as he decided not to sign up for next week’s Canadian Open, resulting in criticism from some quarters.

He will next be in action at the Cincinnati Open before heading to Flushing Meadows for the US Open.

Macci defended his decision not to play in Montreal, saying it is important to be fresh for the season-ending Grand Slam in New York.

In a post a few days later, he added: “Sinner is a winner because athletes know their body better than ANYBODY. The Slams are the BIG TICKET ITEM on his Italian menu and getting ready for New York is the most important venue.

“Why play an event just to play if physically and mentally you do not feel a certain way. Players should always pick and choose it is not about the money or they do not want to lose. To be your BEST the magic word is REST.@janniksin.”