Jannik Sinner has suffered with a number of injuries throughout his career to date.

Leading coach Patrick Mouratoglou has given his verdict on Jannik Sinner’s retirement at the 2025 Shanghai Masters as he addressed the difficulty of playing in humidity.

Sinner‘s title defence in Shanghai came to an end when he was forced to retire due to cramping when trailing 3-2 in the third set of his third round match against Tallon Griekspoor.

After narrowly losing a lengthy second set, the world No 2 was in visible discomfort as he struggled to move due to severe cramps early in the decider.

The Italian star is one of seven players to have retired mid-match in Shanghai this year, with high temperatures and humidity creating brutal playing conditions.

Sinner has faced harsh accusations that he was faking or exaggerating his physical issues from some tennis fans, but Mouratoglou poured scorn on such suggestions.

In a post on Instagram, Mouratoglou said: “Some said he (Sinner) did it on purpose. No… what Sinner had to endure was brutal — a classic example of what it’s like to play in extreme humidity.

“To explain Sinner’s cramps, there is only one word: humidity. Fritz had the same problem, we saw Novak Djokovic throw up two times.

“It’s not the first time Jannik has cramps. He had cramps against Carlos in Roland Garros, but this was tension.

“Until it happened to you, there is no reason to change anything. Once it happened, his team will probably organise differently the next time he’s going to play in such conditions.

“Probably increase the drinking also before the match, because during the match, at a certain point, you cannot drink more.

“If something is missing, your body can shut down, and that’s what happened.

“Everybody says that conditions are extreme in Australia, 39 degrees is brutal. But it’s not even close to what you experience in Asia or New York sometimes.

“Most brutal conditions, it’s Asia number one. Number two, US Open on the humid days, and Cincinnati, Miami. And number three, Australia.”

Sinner is next set to compete at the Six Kings Slam exhibition, which will get underway on October 15 and conclude on October 18.

The four-time major winner’s next scheduled ATP Tour event is the Vienna Open, which will run from October 20-26.

