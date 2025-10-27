Jannik Sinner has created his ultimate tennis player using attributes from his biggest rival Carlos Alcaraz, and each of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The four-time Grand Slam winner chose between current and retired ATP stars in seven categories, and he named Alcaraz, Djokovic and Federer twice each.

Sinner also revealed the shot he would incorporate into his own game if he could only choose one — and it did not come from the Big Three or Alcaraz.

Jannik Sinner’s perfect tennis player

Jannik Sinner was asked to create his perfect tennis star by choosing a player for seven categories: serve, forehand, backhand, volleys, mental game, shot selection and footwork

The world No 2 used five different players: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and John Isner

Sinner could not decide between Alcaraz and Federer for one attribute, and he picked Isner’s serve as the strength he would take above all the others

What did Sinner say when building his ultimate player

In an interview with tennis content creator WivoRN at the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, Sinner was asked to name the best player — past or present — in seven areas: serve, forehand, backhand, volleys, shot selection and footwork

First up was serve, and Sinner went with John Isner, who retired in 2023.

Isner holds the record for the most aces served in ATP Tour history, having hit a staggering 14,470. The American giant is widely considered one of the best servers to ever play the sport.

Sinner was then asked about the forehand, and he settled with current world No 1 Alcaraz after some thought.

“Wow, that’s tough (smiles). It’s not easy… Carlos,” said the Italian.

Alcaraz, a six time Grand Slam champion, is renowned for his completeness, but his forehand is his outstanding shot.

For the next three categories, Sinner did not hesitate to pick Djokovic for backhand, Federer for volleys and Nadal for mental game.

Sinner chose both Federer and Alcaraz for shot selection and tennis IQ.

The 24-year-old was then asked about footwork, including speed and acceleration.

He gave the nod to 24-time major winner Djokovic, who he described as a “great athlete.”

Building the PERFECT Tennis Player with Jannik Sinner! Been an honor! ❤️ @janniksin Watch it Live on Netflix Now #SixKingsSlam #SixKingSlam pic.twitter.com/QugBzHkJsu — Wivo (@WivoRN) October 15, 2025

Finally, Sinner was asked which of these shots he would take if he could only choose one.

“I would take John Isner’s serve (smiles),” Sinner replied.

Jannik Sinner’s ultimate tennis player

Serve: John Isner

Forehand: Carlos Alcaraz

Backhand: Novak Djokovic

Volleys: Roger Federer

Mental game: Rafael Nadal

Shot selection/Tennis IQ: Roger Federer or Carlos Alcaraz

Footwork/Speed: Novak Djokovic

