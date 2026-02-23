Italian tennis great Adriano Panatta has shut down the suggestion that Jannik Sinner is “in a crisis” as he sent a firm message to the world No 2’s critics.

Sinner fell before the final at the two tournaments he has played so far in 2026, losing to Novak Djokovic in a five-set Australian Open semi-final before a three-set quarter-final defeat to Jakub Mensik in Doha.

The Italian’s loss to Djokovic ended his two-year reign at the Australian Open, where he won the first of his four Grand Slam titles in 2024.

The 24-year-old only failed to reach the final at two of the 12 events he played in 2025 — one of which ended in a retirement. He lost just six matches in both 2025 and 2024.

Speaking on La Domenica Sportiva on Italian TV channel Rai Sport, Panatta — who won the 1976 French Open — asserted that those criticising Sinner’s start to the season “don’t know what they’re talking about.”

“Sinner in a crisis? Who says so? We’re not kidding. He lost two matches, one against Novak Djokovic, who is a legend of the sport, and one against a twenty-year-old kid ranked number 16 in the world,” said the former world No 4 (translated from Italian).

“Those who don’t know him (Mensik) think it was a defeat against an unknown, but that’s not exactly the case.

“It’s logical that people in Spain are talking about a crisis. It would be nice if it were like that for them, but I’m sorry to contradict them. Jannik is not in a crisis at all.

“Real tennis is starting now with the two tournaments in America and then on clay in Europe and at Roland Garros.

“The difference between Sinner and [Carlos] Alcaraz can only be seen in the Grand Slam tournaments; only there will we know the truth. I’m very confident.

“But where does the criticism come from? From improvised coaches who talk too much and don’t know what they’re talking about.

“Someone like Sinner, who was number 1 in the world, won everything in his career, and was almost undefeated, can’t be criticised for two losses. You don’t win.

“In sports, you can make mistakes, and Jannik isn’t immune to this. He wins a lot and sometimes he loses. That’s normal.”

