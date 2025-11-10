Italian tennis great Adriano Panatta has given his verdict on Darren Cahill’s decision to continue coaching Jannik Sinner into the 2026 season.

Sinner revealed during the Australian Open in January that Cahill was set to step down from his role at the end of 2025, but that plan has since been reversed.

Since appointing Cahill, Sinner has won 18 of his 23 ATP titles, including all four of his Grand Slams, the 2024 ATP Finals title, and all five of his Masters 1000 titles. He has also spent 66 weeks as the world No 1 since climbing to the top of the ATP Rankings for the first time in June 2024.

Adriano Panatta makes intriguing claim about Jannik Sinner’s coach Darren Cahill

Adriano Panatta has declared that Darren Cahill has decided to coach Jannik Sinner into 2026 because he thinks the Italian can win all four Grand Slams in the season

The 1976 French Open champion believes it will be “extremely difficult” for Sinner to accomplish this, but still feels it is possible

Panatta also claimed that Carlos Alcaraz is the only player with a chance of beating Sinner at the 2025 ATP Finals

Ahead of the ATP Finals, Cahill confirmed that he will continue as Sinner’s coach next season as a result of a bet he made with the Italian at Wimbledon.

“My future is in Jannik’s hands,” the Australian explained at a press conference in Turin.

“I’m a man of my word. We had a little bet before the Wimbledon final and he gets to decide what I do next year, so it’s not really a question for me; if he wants me to stick around next year, I’ll be here for him.

“The bet right before the Wimbledon final was if he won, he got to choose what I would do in 2026 regarding him.

“Now, I don’t know if that will last the whole year next year… he has to make sure he keeps his options open, to keep improving, to keep inspiring himself and to make sure he continues to go to the next level.”

Tennis News

What Jannik Sinner said about ‘slave to tennis’ comment by Carlos Alcaraz’s coach

What Carlos Alcaraz needs to do to steal world No 1 ranking from Jannik Sinner after ATP Finals opener

What did Adriano Panatta say about the Darren Cahill news?

Speaking on the Domenica Sportiva programme on Italian TV channel Rai 2, Panatta made a bold claimed about Cahill’s reason for remaining as Sinner’s coach.

“I have my own opinion on Cahill. I think he’s staying because he believes Sinner can win a [calendar] Grand Slam,” Panatta said (translated from Italian).

“It’s extremely difficult: it’s no coincidence that no one has managed to do so since Rod Laver, but the possibility is there.

“And Cahill would like to be able to say he’s the coach of the player who achieved a Grand Slam.”

The only man to win a calendar Grand Slam (winning all four majors in a the same season) in the Open Era was Australian legend Rod Laver, who achieved the feat in 1969.

What did Adriano Panatta say about the 2025 ATP Finals?

Panatta also commented on Sinner’s status as the favourite to win the 2025 ATP Finals in Turin, where he is the reigning champion.

“Aside from Alcaraz, none of the other six in Turin can beat Sinner. So I already see him in the final,” assessed the former world No 4.

“Alcaraz played 20 minutes [against de Minaur] that seemed unbeatable, but 20 minutes against Sinner wouldn’t be enough for him.”

READ NEXT: What did Carlos Alcaraz say about impact of Novak Djokovic’s controversial ATP Finals decision?

