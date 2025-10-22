Italy’s Davis Cup captain Filippo Volandri has spoken for the first time since it emerged that star man Jannik Sinner would not represent his nation in the Finals this year.

World No 2 Sinner has been a key part of Italy’s incredible Davis Cup success in recent years, with the 24-year-old helping his nation to back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024.

After triumphing in Malaga the past two years, this year’s Finals will be held in Bologna — where an Italian team buoyed by a home crowd will look to become the first nation since the US in 1971 to win three straight titles in the men’s team competition.

However, Volandri will be unable to call on Sinner this time around, with the four-time Grand Slam champion declining the chance to compete in the Finals.

The world No 2’s decision has attracted a mixed reaction in his home nation, with tennis great Nicola Pietrangeli describing it as a “slap in the face”, while former Davis Cup winner Paolo Bertolucci came to his defence.

Italy still have the services of two top 30 players — Lorenzo Musetti and Flavio Cobolli — in their squad for the Finals, with Matteo Berrettini and doubles stars Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori also selected.

And, speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport this week, former player Volandri admitted Sinner’s decision should not be considered too much of a surprise.

“The team remains very strong,” said Volandri.

“Of course, every captain would like to have a full squad, with their strongest player. But precisely because I experienced certain situations as a player, I try to normalise the situation.

“It’s a decision that, as President [Angelo] Binaghi also said, hurts, but it’s neither the first nor the last time it happens. It happens to all champions.

“[Alexander] Zverev hasn’t played Davis Cup for years, as did [Roger] Federer and [Rafael] Nadal. There are seasons that lead you to the end with different levels of energy. We’re still at the end of the season, and this has been a very unusual year for Jannik.”

2025 has proven a dramatic season on and off the court for Sinner, with extreme highs and extreme lows for the Italian star.

Sinner successfully defended his Australian Open title in January and won Wimbledon for the first time in July, becoming the first player from his nation to lift the singles title at the All England Club.

However, he was forced to serve a three-month doping ban from February to May, and was beaten in both the French Open and US Open finals by Carlos Alcaraz.

Speaking at the Vienna Open this week, the world No 2 claimed he needed an “extra week of rest” ahead of his quest to win a third straight Australian Open title next season, with just over a month between the end of the Davis Cup Finals and the first Grand Slam event of 2026.

And, Volandri admits that Sinner’s decision to prioritise his mental and physical wellbeing was not a shock.

Volandri added: “He’s spent a lot, especially mentally. In last year’s Davis Cup, he scraped every last drop of energy. He always seems in control, but I assure you he arrives at the end drained.

“That week is needed to truly reset and best prepare for 2026, when we’ll have the Finals at home again. The commitment to the national team is important, but it must be managed with balance.”

Despite Sinner’s absence, Italy will still be among the favourites for the Davis Cup title in Bologna, with action taking place from November 18-23.

The nation starts its campaign against Austria in the quarter-finals, before a potential semi-final against third seeds France.

