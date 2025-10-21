Italian Davis Cup winner Paolo Bertolucci has defended Jannik Sinner’s decision to miss the 2025 Davis Cup Finals as he declared that the world No 2 is right to focus on his career.

It was confirmed on Monday that Sinner will not be part of Italy’s squad for this year’s Davis Cup Final 8 stage, which will be held in Bologna from November 18 to 23.

Sinner, who led Italy to Davis Cup titles in each of the last two years, explained the decision at the Vienna Open, where he is competing this week.

“I’m a two-time Davis Cup winner,” said the four-time Grand Slam champion.

“My team and I made this decision because the season is very long at the end of the year and I need an extra week of rest to start my preparation earlier. The goal is to get off to a good start in Australia.

“In the last two years, I haven’t reached my best level because I lacked time, that’s why we made this decision

Sinner’s Davis Cup absence has been met with some strong criticism in his home nation. Italian tennis icon and Davis Cup great Nicola Pietrangeli has branded the decision “a real slap in the face for Italian sport.”

In an interview with Fanpage.it, Bertolucci — who was part of the team that helped Italy win a maiden Davis Cup title in 1976 — supported Sinner.

“It wasn’t just in the air, it was almost written in stone. I would have been completely surprised if he had played in the Davis Cup,” said Bertolucci, who is a tennis analyst in Italy.

“Tennis is the Slams, period. Alternatively, as a fourth or fifth thing, there are the ATP Finals. That’s world tennis. Then there are the Masters 1000, which, of course, are played to win the tournament, but are often played as a preview of the Slams.

“That’s tennis. The rest doesn’t exist. The Davis Cup was something from years and years ago, when all the tournaments didn’t exist and the Davis Cup was the best and fairest way to defend the nation’s colours.

“Where’s the sensational news? [Carlos] Alcaraz didn’t play either [in 2023]. So what? What’s so sensational about it? I don’t understand it.

“He’s a freelancer, not tied to a club or a federation. He became a player at his own expense. People think about the blue jersey, but in tennis it’s not like that. It doesn’t work like in football.

“He’s helped us win it twice, that’s enough. And then: ‘Oh, but this time we’re playing in Italy.’ Okay, that’s three. ‘Well, next year you won three, you can win four. And then, why doesn’t he help us win a fifth?’ Guys, it’s not like that. At that point, it becomes infinite.

“Sooner or later, the umbilical cord with the family, with the team, gets cut. He helped us win it twice, maybe he’ll play it again in a few years, but right now, it’s right that he’s focused on his career.”

Bertolucci also went on to highlight the unfair comments he expects Sinner to be subjected to in the Italian media.

“Now they’ll start again: ‘Oh, of course he speaks German’, ‘Oh, of course he lives in Monte Carlo’, ‘Oh, but he has a Ferrari’… basically, all the usual Italian bull**** will start up again,” Bertolucci added.

“But he doesn’t check social media, he doesn’t read the papers. So they can write whatever they want. Imagine if the media would change Sinner’s mind, or Alcaraz’s, or anyone else’s.”

Bertolucci, who reached a career-high ranking of world No 12, captained the Italian Davis Cup team from 1985 to 2001 after retiring from playing in 1983.

