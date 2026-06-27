Jannik Sinner details the changes he’s made to his game ahead of Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner has arrived at Wimbledon, where he is looking to become just the tenth player in men’s tennis history to win back-to-back titles at SW19.

Sinner is one of the favourites to do just that, alongside Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic, but there is an air of uncertainty around the World No 1.

He has not played a competitive grass court match heading into Wimbledon, having decided to take a break after his shock second round defeat at Roland Garros.

Mats Wilander believes Sinner’s decision is a mistake, but the World No 1 believed it to be the right decision following his fatigue issues during the clay court swing.

Asked about the changes he has made to his game to combat his health issues in his first press conference at Wimbledon, Sinner said: “We’ve made changes, not big ones but small details.

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“We are happy with what we are doing. We’re not going to see the results here, it’s a long process. I feel prepared. We’ve changed the physical work a bit, we’re doing longer traning sessions both in the gym and on the court, all together without breaks. We did it to understand a lot of things, maybe what I had felt on court.”

As is tradition at Wimbledon, Sinner, as defending champion, will open up Centre Court on Monday, June 29th’s order of play in his first match at the Grand Slam.

The World No 1 has been drawn against Miomir Kecmanovic in round one, in what will be their fifth match together since 2019.

Sinner will be buoyed by his record against Kecmanovic, having not been defeated by the Serbian in their four matches together so far in his career.

Their last match together actually came at Wimbledon in 2024, during the round of 32 stage. Sinner swept aside Kecmanovic in straight sets to continue his progress through the Grand Slam.

Sinner has also defeated Kecmanovic at the Cincinnati Open, Melbourne Summer Set, and the 2019 NextGen Finals, so it will be an uphill battle for the Serbian.

As for the Italian, he has been drawn in the same section of the draw as fellow seeds Rafael Jodar, Ignacio Buse, and Luciano Darderi at Wimbledon.

However, the World No 1 will be very confident of at least reaching the round of 16, which is where he is set to experience his first trye challenge at Wimbledon.

The Italian’s most likely opponents in the opening three rounds are Kecmanovic, Nuno Borges, and Jenson Brooksby, all of whom are yet to beat Sinner in their careers.