Jannik Sinner has revealed he is targeting a big few weeks in his mid to close the gap on Carlos Alcaraz in the race to be the world No 1.

Alcaraz holds a commanding lead over his big rival and that was boosted by his wins at the Australian Open and the Qatar Open at the start of this year.

Sinner then started his fightback as he won the Italian Wells Masters title without dropping a set and he is looking for more ranking points in the Miami Open.

The Italian was banned from tennis at this phase of last season after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug while playing at Indian Wells in 2024 and that means every ranking point he collects over the next few weeks will be added to his current total.

By contrast, Alcaraz will have ranking points to defend over the next few weeks and his current total could slide backwards, which will open the door for Sinner to narrow the advantage his big rival has over him.

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After beating Damir Dzumhur at the Miami Open, Sinner confessed he is thinking about the world No 1 ranking and he has a clear run to collect points between now and the Rome Masters in May, which is the tournament he made his return from his ban last year.

“I know the situation where I am in regarding the points I am defending. I have zero,” he stated. “Whatever comes in, it’s positive. Even if you lose next round, nothing happens. So that’s good for me.

“I try to go day by day. As I said before, the process for me is very important, being a good tennis player. I know the things I need to work on. Watching back also the last tournament, there are things that I can improve. We will do that hopefully, then we see what we can achieve.

I am aware of where I am point-wise and No. 1 and No. 2. That’s then a consequence of how I’m going to play. In any case, now until Rome, whatever comes is positive, so let’s see.”

Sinner was also asked whether his drug ban is still on his mind and whether the anniversary of his suspension has revived any negative memories and he added: “For me, obviously, I’m not thinking anymore backwards. Whatever happened happened. I’m here.

“I’ve had great success last week. Coming here with a smile on my face and trying to produce some good tennis, then we see how things go.”

Alcaraz will have 1,000 ranking points to defend at next month’s Monte-Carlo Masters after his win in that tournament last year, while he will also have 330 ranking points coming off his record from his run to the Barcelona final.

After that, he will have 1,000 ranking points to defend after he beat Sinner in the Rome Masters final, before he defends 2,000 ranking points after his iconic victory against Sinner in last year’s French Open final.

Sinner will then have 2,000 points to defend from his 2025 Wimbledon win in July and at the end of those tournaments this season, the Italian will expect to be much closer to Alcaraz in the rankings.

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