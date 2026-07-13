Jannik Sinner has plenty of reasons to celebrate after claiming the second Wimbledon title of his career.

It’s the World No 1’s first Grand Slam title of the year, having been beaten by Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open and suffered an early exit at Roland Garros.

The Italian now has five Grand Slam titles to his name, which takes him above tennis icons such as Jim Courier and Guillermo Vilas.

The star has also managed to nab another piece of tennis history following his Wimbledon win, as he has now celebrated his 80th week at World No 1 in total.

That puts him level with Lleyton Hewitt and sees him join the top 10, behind some of the biggest names in the sport.

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Sinner has already spent longer at World No 1 than the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray, Boris Becker, and Stefan Edberg.

Now there are only nine names above Sinner and there is every chance he catches some of them before the year is out.

Player Weeks at World No 1 Novak Djokovic 428 Roger Federer 310 Pete Sampras 286 Ivan Lendl 270 Jimmy Connors 268 Rafael Nadal 209 John McEnroe 170 Bjorn Borg 109 Andre Agassi 101 Jannik Sinner and Lleyton Hewitt 80

Sinner’s next milestone will be Andre Agassi in ninth place, who spent 101 weeks at the summit of the ATP Tour.

With 24 weeks left of 2026, and Alcaraz still nowhere to be seen, it is very likely he will hold onto the top spot until the end of the season.

That will not only put him above Agassi, but it will also put him within touching distance of Bjorn Borg. Borg spent 109 weeks as World No 1 in a career which brought him several Grand Slams.

Sinner is still someway off some of the higher players on the list, including the ‘big three’, who occupy first, second, and sixth place respectively.

Novak Djokovic is by far and away at the top of the list, with 428 weeks spent at World No 1. Following him is Roger Federer, who spent 310 weeks at top spot.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, spent 209 weeks at the World No 1, putting him behind Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras.

As for Sinner, he currently sits 4970 ranking points above Alexander Zverev in second place, following his triumphant victory at Wimbledon.

With his next likely tournament being the Canadian Open, which he did not play last year, the World No 1 has an even bigger chance to extend his lead at the top.

There is every chance Sinner could have the year-end World No 1 position locked up by September if he has a successful North American hardcourt swing.