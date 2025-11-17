When Jannik Sinner lost the US Open final against Carlos Alcaraz, he bemoaned the fact that he was predictable and vowed to make changes to his game, even if it meant losing a few matches.

Nearly two months later and Sinner has evolved and is reaping the rewards for being proactive and the scary part for his opponents, including Alcaraz, is the fact that there are still areas where he can improve.

Alcaraz opened a commanding 10-5 lead in their head-to-head rivalry as he had won four of their five encounters in 2025, including a 6–2, 3–6, 6–1, 6–4 victory in the final at Flushing Meadows. Sinner’s lone victory came in the Wimbledon final.

During his post-match press conference, Sinner made a promise as he stated: “I was very predictable today on court in the way of he did many things, he changed up the game. That’s also his style of how he plays. Now it’s going to be on me if I want to make changes or not? That’s definitely we are going to work on that.

“I’m trying to be more prepared for the next match what I will play against him. It also, I feel like, depends how you arrive to play against Carlos.

“One thing is when the scoreline matches before are comfortable but you always do the same things, like I did, for example, during this tournament, I didn’t make one serve-volley, didn’t use a lot of drop shots, and then you arrive to a point where you play against Carlos where you have to go out of the comfort zone.

“I’m going to aim maybe even losing some matches from now on, but trying to do some changes, trying to be a bit more unpredictable as a player, because I think that’s what I have to do, trying to become a better tennis player.”

Since that vow, Sinner won the China Open, Vienna Open, Paris Masters and on Sunday the ATP Finals as he beat Alcaraz 7-6 (7-4), 7-5 to win the tournament undefeated for a second consecutive year. And just like in 2024, he did it without dropping a set.

There was certainly variety to his game while he was also impeccable on serve during the season-ending event.

“They’ve evolved in a positive way, of course, especially the serving. From the back of the court, it’s been a bit more unpredictable. It worked well, or at least better. I do believe that I have still margins where I can play better at times,” the world No 2 said.

“It’s also difficult because you have to give a lot of credit to the opponent. Carlos is an incredible player. Hugely talent. It is difficult. It’s every point you have to earn in a very right way. You have to push over the limits.

“But yeah, I believe the work we have done, it was a very positive work. Of course, if not, you don’t reach these results. As I always say, the December is very important for me as a player and as a team because you connect better because you don’t have the pressure of the tournament, the rush to go from one side to the other.

“It is very important not only because of the work ethic but to connect the whole team even better and understanding each other even better.”

So what exactly has changed?

His coach Simone Vignozzi explained how they went about in making tweaks to his game and there is even more to come as they plan to improve even further during the off season.

“After US Open we saw some issue, especially with the serve. We changed the motion. We changed the rhythm. He served really well from Shanghai till here. Today in the second set he struggle a little bit,” he revealed.

“I think Carlos change his position on the second serve, changed something on the serve of Jannik also. The second set start to serve too slow. This also change the rhythm on the first set.

“Like I said on the serve, we change a lot of things after US Open. We are lucky to have Jannik that is really fast to improve, to understand the changes and everything.

“Also we try to make a new shots, new tactics also. I will not tell you what we try to do (smiling). For sure our goal also in the next season is to be more aggressive than what we are now.”

Sinner finishes the year with a 57-6 win-loss record with four of those losses coming against Alcaraz while Alexander Bublik (Halle Open) and Tallon Griekspoor (when Sinner retired in the round of 16) were the only other two players to beat him.