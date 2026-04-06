Jannik Sinner’s former coach Riccardo Piatti has proclaimed that three-time major champion Andy Murray would be a “good fit” to coach the Italian star.

Piatti played an integral role in Sinner’s development, having started coaching the future world No 1 when he was 13. A 20-year-old Sinner chose to end the partnership in February 2022.

The renowned Italian coach has also worked with Novak Djokovic, Maria Sharapova, Ivan Ljubicic, Milos Raonic, Richard Gasquet and Borna Coric.

Since parting ways with Piatti, Sinner has been coached by Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill, with the latter joining his team in July 2022.

Cahill had initially planned to retire from coaching at the end of 2025, but the esteemed Australian changed his mind and decided to continue working with the four-time Grand Slam winner this season.

In an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Piatti predicted that Cahill will retire at the end of the year.

“Look, coaching a world number one or two is stressful,” said the 67-year-old.

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“It means revolving your life around the player’s needs: it’s not a vacation. I think Darren will retire because he wants to do something else, but I honestly don’t know.”

Asked if tennis icon Andre Agassi could coach Sinner, Piatti replied: “Hmm, I don’t think so. I’d see Andy Murray as a good fit: intelligent, experienced, solid.

“In 2021, in Stockholm, he defeated a young Sinner in straight sets. After the match, I went to talk to Andy; I ​​would have signed him right away, but he had decided to keep playing, damn it.”

Murray, who called time on his glittering playing career in August 2024, coached his former rival Djokovic from November 2024 until May 2025.

Piatti also addressed whether Sinner, who is the world No 2, is thinking about overtaking Carlos Alcaraz in the rankings.

“He knows. He knows where to focus, and when to do it. The defeat in Doha had nothing to do with it: it was a transitional moment,” Piatti assessed.

“He was already focused on his swing in the US, where he had only something to gain. On clay, however, the transitional matches are less predictable: the balls and the court change during the match.

“But Jan knows himself: he knows how to pace himself. This year he wants to win a major title on clay.”

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