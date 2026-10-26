Jannik Sinner confirmed to play exhibition match right before the Australian Open

Jannik Sinner has been out of action for three months since lifting the Wimbledon title and fans will still have to wait a little while before seeing the Italian in action.

Sinner has already confirmed that he would end his 2026 season, although there have been some whispers about the star playing the delayed Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia at the end of December.

The Italian has appeared on marketing material for the exhibition event, which takes place in Riyad beween Sunday 27 December and Wednesday 30 December 2026.

Even if Sinner does not end up playing the Six Kings Slam, the star has been confirmed to play an exhibition match before the Australian Open kicks off.

The current world No 1 has already been slated for the One Point Slam and now he is set to play on the Rod Laver Arena during the Grand Slam’s ‘Opening Week’.

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Sinner is set to play Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday, January 15th, just two days before the main draw is set to begin.

With the Italian already confirming for the One Point Slam too, it’s clear that he is very confident that he will be back in time for the first Grand Slam of the 2027 season.

This is the second year in a row that Sinner will play Auger Aliassime in the Australian Open’s ‘Opening Week’.

The Italian won 6-4 4-6 10-4 in the exhibition match ahead of storming through to the semifinals of the Grand Slam, before he was beaten by Novak Djokovic.

It continued Sinner’s excellent record against Auger Aliassime, as he currently leads their head-to-head with five victories in their seven matches.

Sinner lost his first two matches to Auger Aliassime in 2022, at the Madrid Open and the Cincinnati Open, but he has won five straight matches against the Canadian star.

The Italian most recently knocked Auger Aliassime out of the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters en route to lifting the Masters title.

Sinner’s other victories against Auger Aliassime have come at the ATP Finals, the Paris Masters, the US Open, and the Cincinnati Open, so the Canadian’s hopes at majors and Masters have often been halted by the current world No 1.

In their last five matches together, Auger Aliassime has only managed to win one of the 12 sets he has played against Sinner, which is a worrying record.

Perhaps the Canadian will be using the Australian Open warm-up match as a way to work out how to finally play against one of the players he has struggled against the most on the ATP Tour.