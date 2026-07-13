Jannik Sinner survived an early scare to eventually get the best of Alexander Zverev and claim the Wimbledon title for the second year in a row.

Sinner lost the first set to Zverev in a very tight tie-break, but he didn’t let that affect his performance on Centre Court.

The Italian responded sensationally by taking the next set in another tie-break, before working out how to break the German in the third and fourth sets.

Both men served tremendously in the match in what was a very high quality final, but Sinner has admitted to get a touch lucky during the match.

Speaking to The Tennis Channel following his Wimbledon triumph, the World No 1 said: “First of all, standing again in Center Court on Sunday, it means you know a lot to me and before matches like this you have so many nerves, but I like this.

“I take it in a positive way and first set was a tough one to swallow. He came up with some great, great tennis and I tried to stay very much in the present moment, trying to to keep my service games and then we see what I can achieve in the return games you.”

Sinner looked to assert his pressure in the third and fourth set, but from his view he was lucky to get the first break of serve of the match in the third set.

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“Last couple of sets I got, especially in the third set, a little bit lucky to break. Then the fourth set I tried to be as solid as possible and I’m really really happy about the outcome.”

The match was on a knife edge in the third set, but an unexpected fall for Zverev allowed Sinner to take control.

The German suggested he was not hurt physically by the fall, but the moment looked to have broken his focus and Sinner was able to pounce on his rival.

This could be what Sinner means when he calls himself ‘lucky’, although many would just describe it as a champion’s mentality.

Nevertheless, it’s hard to call yourself lucky when you defeat Novak Djokovic and Zverev back-to-back in the Wimbledon semi finals and final without having your serve broken once.

Sinner looked unstoppable on serve on Centre Court and it’s a wonder if anyone will ever be able to truly find the formula in how to deal with it going forward.

The Italian’s next couple of events look likely to be the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open, as he looks to continue his perfect streak at Masters events this year.

So far this Sinner, the Italian has claimed every single ATP 1000 event. He has won Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, the Madrid Open, and the Italian Open.

No player in history as ever won every Masters event in a calendar year, so Sinner could etch his name in more tennis history this season.