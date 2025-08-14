Jannik Sinner believes that the variable weather conditions in Cincinnati make it ‘difficult to play well’ at the event and has also heaped praise on his next opponent – Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The Italian made his way into his fifth quarter-final in 2025, out of six events played, via a 6-4, 7-6(4) victory over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

Sinner, who is the defending champion at the Ohio event, failed to serve out the match at 6-5, but played an efficient tiebreak to clinch the win.

“There are many factors that make him (Mannarino) a very tough opponent,” the world No 1 admitted.

“First of all, he’s left-handed and keeps the ball low, then he puts a lot of spin, both on his forehand and backhand.

“I was simply trying to figure out what could work against him at certain moments. I adjusted my position on the return to read his serve better, also tried to disrupt his rhythm.

“But the truth is, he served very well throughout the match.”

The fourth-round clash was disrupted during the fourth game of the second set, with play being suspended for multiple hours due to heavy rain.

Nevertheless, Sinner was able to capture his fourth-consecutive victory over Mannarino.

“In these kinds of matches, you have to try to feel the ball, but it was very challenging with the rain delay,” he admitted.

“In those moments, you try to relax your mind, chat with your team, and then, when you return to the court, you try to regain the level shown earlier.

“But it’s not always easy; tennis has many ups and downs, so I’m very happy to be in the quarterfinals.”

Sinner has now reached the quarter-finals, or better, in all of his last five participations in the Cincinnati Masters.

At last year’s edition, the Italian had to battle through back-to-back three-set matches (against Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev) in the last eight and last four, but has yet to drop a set at the 2025 event.

Despite the success, the four-time Grand Slam champion admitted that he doesn’t feel entirely comfortable on the Cincinnati courts, due to the changing weather conditions.

“Today he served very well, in fact, I didn’t have many opportunities on the return,” Sinner analysed.

“The first set was very tough, but in the end, I had my chance. I think I said it last year, but it’s very difficult to play well in Cincinnati.

“Sometimes it’s windy, other times it rains, and then the sun comes out. You never know what might happen, but you have to stay mentally focused.”

Sinner will next play Canadian Auger-Aliassime, with the two having met on two prior occasions.

It was the world No 28 who was victorious in both, winning 6-1, 6-2 on the clay courts of Madrid in 2022 and 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-1 at the Cincinnati Masters – where Sinner had held a match point.

“I’ve never beaten Auger-Aliassime; we had a very tough match here in 2019, I had a match point, but it was a great battle,” stated the world No 1.

“He has a lot of potential, especially when his serve is on, and it will be very challenging, but honestly, I’m looking forward to playing against him.

“I like these challenges and I hope to reach my level because if I want to play well against him, I have to elevate my game.

“So, we’ll see what happens, the quarterfinals represent the final stages of tournaments, and I enjoy being in those situations.”