Holger Rune has appointed renowned fitness trainer Marco Panichi, who has previously worked with both Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

Panichi worked with Djokovic from 2017 until April 2024, before he joined Sinner's team in September 2024 alongside Djokovic's former physiotherapist Ulises Badio.

Sinner fired both Panichi and Badio on the eve of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, where he went on to claim his fourth Grand Slam title.

Rune‘s mother and manager Aneke Rune has revealed to Danish outlet BT that Panichi will join the world No 9’s team.

“We will welcome Marco Panichi to the team,” Aneke Rune said. “He brings enormous experience – not just in the physical aspect, but everything related to building a Grand Slam winner. That takes the idea up another notch.

“We know Marco very well and have always had a really good relationship with him. And he has always liked Holger. He is in a special class, so it is a huge capacity to have in the team.

“The way he works, and the way he worked with Novak Djokovic, is very much the way we see a fitness coach in a team where he will also be active in training.”

According to BT, Panichi will start working with Rune at the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati, which will begin on August 7.

Addressing his decision to part ways with Panichi and Badio before Wimbledon, Sinner said: “No, nothing major happened. Nothing big happened. I parted ways not long ago, but it’s not affecting me.

“We’ve reached incredible results in the past with them, so obviously huge thanks to them. We made some great job, but I decided to do something different.”

Rune, who will compete at the ATP 500 tournament in Washington this week, recently revealed he has sought advice from tennis legend Andre Agassi.

“I reached out to him (Agassi) some months ago,” the 22-year-old said in Washington.

“He’s an amazing man, first of all, and he’s very wise, as well. He sees the game in a unique way that I’ve never experienced before.

“I thought now was a good moment to reach out to Agassi because my base is back and I’m playing well again. When you’re changing coaches a lot, you don’t play as well because you’re not following one opinion or a single structure.

“I thought this was the right time to get some extra input. It’s not anything magic, but he obviously had some very wise words I can use.”

