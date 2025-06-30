One of the team members Jannik Sinner parted company with on the eve of Wimbledon has reacted to his surprising departure.

Days before the start of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships, Sinner split with fitness trainer Marco Panichi and his physiotherapist Ulises Badio.

Panichi and Badio, who previously spent long spells working with Novak Djokovic, both joined Sinner’s team in September 2024.

In a post on his Instagram account, Badio shared an image of him and Sinner and thanked the world No 1 with a short message.

“Thanks for the time and challenges we shared,” the Argentine wrote. “Ciao Jannik!”

Speaking to reporters including CLAY and RG Media at Wimbledon, 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic raised questions over Sinner’s decision.

“He’ll still arrive well-prepared for the tournament,” said the Croatian.

“[Darren] Cahill and [Simone] Vagnozzi — the rest of his team is very experienced.

Wimbledon News

Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon team shakeup sparks ‘really weird’ verdict: ‘It has to be something off court’

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner dominance is ‘annoying’ admits former top 10 star

“A tennis coach can’t replace a fitness coach. The fitness coach knows exactly what your body needs — whether it’s shorter sessions or more frequent breaks.

“And what about the physio? What happens if you have a minor injury? Who handles that? The ATP physios are great, they’re fantastic and know what they’re doing. But you can’t take them to your hotel, and they’re not there just for you.”

In his pre-Wimbledon press conference, Sinner addressed the decision and insisted there had been no issues between him and the pair.

“No, nothing major happened,” the three-time major winner explained. “Nothing big happened. I parted ways not long ago, but it’s not affecting me. I feel ready to compete. I feel free. I feel me and my team, we are ready to do the best we can.

“So I’m here to play good tennis. I think that’s my main goal, the main reason why I’m here. We’ve reached incredible results in the past with them, so obviously huge thanks to them. We made some great job, but I decided to do something different.”

Asked about the reason for the split, Sinner did not go into much detail: “As I said, there’s not one specific thing. Nothing crazy happened. That’s for sure not.

“We made some great work. For me the final in Roland Garros was an amazing achievement. That’s it. Look, in this sport things can happen. There is nothing incredible, no, because sometimes a player feels something different, and that’s my case.

“But again, I’m here to play tennis. I’m here to show that I can play some good tennis also on grass.”

Sinner will face fellow Italian and world No 95 Luca Nardi in the opening round at Wimbledon.

READ NEXT: Novak Djokovic asked about changes to his team and Jannik Sinner’s shock move