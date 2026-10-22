Jannik Sinner’s ex-fitness coach says ‘overuse’ injury ‘will keep him out for a while’

Jannik Sinner’s former fitness coach Marco Panichi has discussed the Italian star’s knee injury and suggested it could keep him out of action for a while longer.

World No 1 Sinner has not played since defeating Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final on 12 July — a triumph that saw him secure his fifth major.

The 25-year-old announced earlier this month that he would not play again in 2026 due to a right knee injury, although he has not shared details about the specific nature of the problem.

Sky Sport Italy have reported that the issue Sinner is dealing with is iliotibial band syndrome (ITBS).

Panichi was Sinner’s fitness coach between September 2024 and June 2025, while he has also worked with Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune.

In an interview with Gonzo Tennis, Panichi was asked about Sinner’s reported injury.

“I don’t have any more precise information about Jannik. I don’t know exactly what happened, so it’s difficult to give an opinion,” said Panichi.

“The fact is that when you are constantly operating close to your limits, the risk of injury is there. Just look at what happens to football teams.

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“Iliotibial band syndrome? It’s the classic runner’s injury. It’s an overuse inflammation, especially if your foot placement is not precise. Over time, the band can become inflamed where it attaches on the outside of the knee. It’s uncomfortable.

“I don’t know exactly what happened to Jannik, but it is a condition associated with running on hard surfaces. If that is what he has, it will keep him out for a while.

“With conditions of this kind, surgery does not offer the same guarantees as it does for other injuries, such as a torn ACL, for example. Almost nobody undergoes surgery for this problem.”

The Italian added: “The physical effort these players put in on court is truly significant. The intensity used to be much lower.

“Today, players are also expected to take part in numerous exhibitions, and it is difficult to say no. The biggest stars are in high demand, making it increasingly difficult for them to manage their schedules.

“Injuries have always existed, and it is clear that they attract more attention when they affect the world No 1 or No 2.”

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