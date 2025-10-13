Jannik Sinner’s retirement at the 2025 Shanghai Masters reinforced the notion that he is “a bit frail”, according to former Italian ATP star Paolo Bertolucci.

The world No 2 retired due to cramping when trailing Tallon Griekspoor 2-3 in the third set of his third round match at the ATP 1000 tournament in Shanghai last week.

After narrowly losing a lengthy second set, Sinner was in clear discomfort and struggled with his movement due to cramps early in the third set. He took the decision to retire after losing serve in the fifth game of the decider.

Sinner is one of seven players who retired mid-match in Shanghai, where high temperatures and humidity made for gruelling playing conditions.

By being unable to complete his match in Shanghai, Sinner — who won the event in 2024 — made unwanted history by becoming the first defending champion to retire mid-match at Masters 1000 events on multiple occasions.

The Italian was also the reigning champion when he retired at 0-5 down against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2025 Cincinnati final in his previous Masters event.

Reflecting on Sinner’s exit in Shanghai, Bertolucci asserted that the four-time major winner does not have the same physical durability as either Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic.

“It’s a shame because Sinner had a great chance in this tournament,” the former world No 12 told Sky Sport Italy.

“The boy is a bit frail. Once he had cramps, once his stomach, once his elbow, and then the blisters and his hip. In short, it’s starting to feel like a lot of things.

“He doesn’t have the same physical consistency as Djokovic or Alcaraz, this seems obvious to me by now, it’s not surprising.

“But we shouldn’t worry too much either. I repeat, in this tragedy, we have the world number 2.”

Bertolucci was also critical of Sinner’s packed late-season schedule — and particularly his appearance at the China Open in Beijing.

“All this in a month and a half,” Bertolucci said. “I wonder, is this tour de force really necessary?

“Was there really a need to go to Beijing? I know the answer: the points, the ranking, the number one… And who cares about all this, you don’t include it?

“It’s true that Sinner had a shortened season due to the stupid doping ban, but the underlying issue doesn’t change.”

