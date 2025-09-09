Anna Kalinskaya has revealed all in an interview conducted while she was in New York for the US Open and one of the top players in the men’s game may not be grateful for the revelations she made.

Roll the clock back to this time last year and Kalinskaya was in Jannik Sinner’s box as he won his first US Open title.

The Russian tennis star was in a high-profile relationship with Sinner for several months and their romantic photographs as Sinner celebrated his US Open victory confirmed they were one of the power couples of tennis.

Yet their relationship came to an end earlier this year, with Sinner confirming just before the US Open that he is in a relationship with a new partners.

Kalinskaya has rarely spoken about her private life, but she was unusually candid in an interview with First and Red.

More Tennis News

Anna Kalinskaya lashes out at WTA Tour chiefs after controversial scheduling move

Does Jannik Sinner have a girlfriend? Rumours swirl over new romance for world No 1

When asked whether she would be interested in dating another tennis player after Sinner, the world No 32 admitted she is getting less interest than she did in the past.

“Someone wrote like 10 times and then gave up,” Kalinskaya revealed, with the interviewer not expecting her to reveal the name of the player involved.

She then surprisingly revealed it was Danish player Holger Rune, who has been a regular in the top ten of the men’s rankings in recent years.

“I’ll say it now, but just… Holger Rune,” she laughed, before adding: “He writes to everyone. He deserves all this (rejection).

“He thinks too much of himself or maybe he’s just too hopeless. But he’s not the only one (who has asked her on a date).”

Rune was quick to respond on X to the story, as he insisted Kalinskaya was mistaken with her comments.

Anna Kalinskaya says Holger Rune wrote to her 10 times and then gave up “He writes to everyone, it seems…He thinks too much of himself…but he’s not the only one like that.” pic.twitter.com/dReAAu9MU7 — til polarity’s end ⚫⚪ (@lildarkcage) September 9, 2025

A former partner of Nick Kyrgios, Kalinskaya went on to suggest that tennis players are hard to live with after a defeat.

“I know a couple of guys, my friend also dated a tennis player,” she added. “They’re kind of unusual, and they’re a bit depressive to me, they’re a bit too fixated (on tennis) for me.

“Girls are also fixated on results, but I haven’t noticed that girls would be- I think girls are more positive. Guys, if they fail to win a match, or don’t reach their goal- it’s everything for them.”

There has been plenty of speculation around Sinner’s new girlfriend after he revealed to an Italian newspaper that he had found a new partner.

When he was asked by Corriere Della Sera if he had a new girlfriend, he offered up a rare nugget of information about his personal life: “Yes, but we don’t talk about our private life.”

Brooks Nader at the US Open

Sinner has been linked with a string of potential girlfriends in recent weeks, but the story went to the next level when TV viewers spotted Sinner looking at his phone and what appeared to be a wallpaper of Danish model Laila Hasanovic.

He has denied any relationship with Hasanovic, while he has also been linked with American model and influencer Brooks Nader, who was in attendance for his US Open final final against Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.

READ NEXT: Why was Lindsey Vonn in Jannik Sinner’s box for the US Open final?