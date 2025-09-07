Jannik Sinner set tongues wagging as he revealed prior to the US Open that he was in a new relationship, with the Italian media inevitably inquisitive as they tried to identify the mystery girl.

A year ago, Sinner was in a relationship with fellow tennis player Anna Kalinskaya and she joined him on court after he won the US Open title for the first time, beating Taylor Fritz in the final.

That relationship came to an end earlier this year and when Sinner was asked by Corriere Della Sera if he had a new girlfriend, he offered up a rare nugget of information about his personal life.

“Yes, but we don’t talk about our private life,” he stated.

Sinner has been linked with a string of potential girlfriends in recent weeks, but the story went to the next level when TV viewers spotting Sinner looking at his phone following his win against Denis Shapovalov in the fourth round of the US Open.

It appeared that Sinner had an image of Danish model Laila Hasanovic as his phone wallpaper and that did not come as a surprise, as he has been linked with her in recent weeks.

Sinner took a trip to Copenhagen last month and when asked whether that was to visit Hasanovic, he offered this polite steer to his inquisitor.

“No, no, there was no girl,” he responded. “I had just some business with a couple of photo shoots there. That’s it. Nothing else.”

Hasanovic has dated a sportsman previously, as she was in a relationship with Formula One driver Mick Schumacher, but there has yet to be any confirmation that she is dating Sinner.

This story took a twist when American model and influencer Brooks Nader was in attendance at the US Open, sparking rumours that she could be the mystery girl in Sinner’s life.

Nader was appearing on Jimmy Kimmel’s US chat show when he asked her probing questions about Sinner.

“Are you dating Italian tennis superstar Jannik Sinner?” began Kimmel.

“Is this, like, an interrogation? I’m so scared right now!” responded Nader.

Kimmel snapped back: “It is, and you’re under oath.”

Nader went on to offer a hint that she may be dating a tennis player, but not Sinner.

“You’re close. You’re warm,” she stated.

“Oh, I see. It’s somebody else?” asked Kimmel.

“You’re warm… we weren’t at that match.”

Nader was in attendance of a Carlos Alcaraz match at the US Open, but there are no suggestions that she is dating the 22-year-old Spaniard.

The next twist in the Sinner romance mystery may be the appearance of his new girlfriend in the players’ box at a tournament some time soon.

