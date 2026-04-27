Jannik Sinner looks on during his match

Jannik Sinner has given his verdict on four rising players on the ATP Tour, all of which were born in the year 2006.

Given Sinner himself is only 24, it seems somewhat odd to say the next generation after him but the men’s game is currently experiencing a rising number of players still in their teenage years starting to compete at the top ends of tournaments.

Rafael Jodar, Joao Fonseca, Rei Sakamoto and Nikolai Budkov Kjaer are all around that age and their performances have not gone unnoticed by the current World No 1.

“He’s [Jodar] a very very talented player who was warming up today with Nicolai – the Norwegian guy,” Sinner said in Madrid.

“Very interesting year, born in 2006 – Joao, Jodar, Nikolai, Sakamoto, they’re all very good players and it’s a very strong year.”

On Jodar in particular, who could soon play his first match against the Italian, Sinner said you could hear just how good a player he is.

“Jodar is a very clean hitter, very easy power,” he said.

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“You can hear with the sound when he touches… good sound coming from the racket and he’s very, very talented so he’s going to be a great, great player in the future.

“He’s already showing… I like the mentality, he is quite calm, and I don’t know him personally but he seems very humble.

“He’s a very good player and I wish him only the best.”

But as many players experienced during the Big Three era, the path to major titles can be blocked by the very best such as Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

With the Spaniard out of the French Open, Sinner himself has a chance to win his fifth Grand Slam but he has insisted he does not compare himself to those who came before him.

“I don’t compare myself to those names. They achieved so much in their careers, and I’m only just starting. Yes, they are on another level.

“I never take anything for granted. I just try to give one hundred percent in every match. If I win, great. If not, I tried as hard as I could and I have no regrets. That’s all.”

Next for Sinner is Cam Norrie in the round of 16 in Madrid on Tuesday.

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