Jannik Sinner continues to set a remarkable standard at the top of men’s tennis and he has been asked whether he can now be compared to the game’s all-time greats.

The fall-oyt from Iga Swiatek’s Madrid Open exit continues to rumble on and Carlos Alcaraz has been given some candid advice by Patrick Mouratoglou.

Meanwhile, former British No 1 Greg Rusedski has backed Novak Djokovic to take advantage of Alcaraz’s injury break and Coco Gauff’s difficult day in Madrid are all part of our latest Tennis365 round-up:

Coco Gauff’s sickness concern

Coca Gauff overcame more than just her opponent at the Madrid Open, as she was sick on court before finding a way to beat Sorana Cirstea.

The world No 3 fought back to prevail 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 against 25th seed Cirstea in Manolo Santana Stadium at the WTA 1000 event.

READ MORE: Madrid Open: Coco Gauff reacts after overcoming vomiting on court and opponent’s complaints

Sinner in GOAT debate

Jannik Sinner’s latest win at the Madrid Masters allowed him to move up the list of players who have achieved record breaking runs at the ATP Tour’s marquee events.

Sinner moved ahead of Rafael Nadal in the list after his win against Elmer Moller, but he was quick to declare he can’t be compared to the game’s greats like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer yet.

“I cannot compare myself with these names,” said Sinner. “They did so much stuff in their careers, I’m just at the beginning. They are at a different level.”

READ MORE: Jannik Sinner gives emphatic answer to GOAT debate amid Federer, Nadal and Djokovic comparison

Djokovic gets vote of confidence

Novak Djokovic faced at uphill task to win the French Open if Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner was standing in his way, but that scenario has changed.

Defending champion Alcaraz will not be in Paris due to a wrist injury and former British No 1 Greg Rusedski believes that opens a door for Djokovic.

“For me, Wimbledon is the one Novak could win, but all of a sudden Roland Garros has gotten rather interesting on the men’s side,” said Rusedski on an Off Court Cuts slice of his podcast.

“Yes, Sinner is the hot favourite, but let’s see how the expectation is there because the expectation has been on two guys. It’s been about Sinner. It’s been about Alcaraz and now everybody’s saying Sinner, Sinner, Sinner. It’s going to put a little bit more pressure, a little bit more expectation on Sinner.”

READ MORE: Novak Djokovic get ‘very interesting’ verdict from former Grand Slam finalists ahead of French Open

Iga Swiatek fall-out

Iga Swiatek’s tearful exit from the Madrid Open created a stir and now she has also suffered a ranking slide.

The Polish star was forced to quit her match against world No 34 Ann Li and now she has slipped down the UTR Ratings that reflect current form.

READ MORE: Iga Swiatek suffers big rankings collapse in alternative tennis list