Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner are the overwhelming favourites to win the Wimbledon title this year and they have both safely made their way to the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam.

Djokovic is set to play Felix Auger-Aliassime for the first time in four years for a place in the Wimbledon semi-finals, while Sinner will play Jan-Lennard Struff.

Sinner and Djokovic are on a collision course for the semi-finals of Wimbledon, but they will need to find a way past their respective opponents, and the hot weather, to confirm the much-anticipated match-up.

The schedule for both men’s quarter-finals have been confirmed, and Sinner looks to have been given the kinder slot from the Wimbledon organisers.

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Sinner will play his second match on Court One at Wimbledon against Struff and he’s set to open the second biggest court at the Grand Slam.

That means Sinner will be playing at around 1:30pm, when temperatures don’t look set to be at their hottest. While Sinner is unlikely to have the roof to fall back on, it will only be around 27 degrees Celcius when he plays the German.

According to BBC Weather, temperatures are set to rise to a peak of 30 degrees Celcius at around 4pm, which is when Djokovic is likely to take the court for his quarter-final match.

Djokovic is set to play on Centre Court in the second and final match of the day, after Jessica Pegula’s quarter-final against Coco Gauff, so the Serbian will likely have to prepare to play at the hottest time of the day.

Both men have struggled in the heat recently, at Roland Garros, when they both suffered early exits when Paris was hit by an intense heatwave.

Djokovic was beaten in the third round by Joao Fonseca, in a five-set match which saw him vomit on the court. Whether that was due to heat issues or not, it could be a worry for the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Sinner, meanwhile, has struggled with the heat sporadically for the last year. He was forced to retire with cramps in the humidity of the Shanghai Masters against Tallon Griekspoor and he was saved by the heat rule in his Australian Open match against Eliot Spizzirri.

At Roland Garros, Sinner suffered a capitulation in the French heat after losing a two set lead to lose in five sets to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round.

With both Djokovic and Sinner vying to be Wimbledon champion, the weather could be a real turning point for both men in their quarter-finals.