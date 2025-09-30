Jannik Sinner stormed into the China Open final after a thrilling win against Alex de Minaur, but he admitted in his post match press conference that he has been suffering from a worrying illness that could deplete his energies.

It is unusual for tennis players to reveal details of their injuries or physical problems during a tournament, but world No 2 Sinner was happy to open up about the challenges he is facing in China after his 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory against De Minaur.

“It’s nothing serious,” insisted Sinner. “I had diarrhoea for the past few days and lost some fluid, but I feel fine. I also had a bit of tension.

“The mix of tension and the past few days wasn’t easy, but yes, I feel fine. I’m not worried about tomorrow. Everything is fine.”

Sinner didn’t show too many signs of his illness as he exchanged some fearsome blows with De Minaur and now he will take on Learner Tien in the final.

“Obviously, it’s great to be back in a final,” he stated. “This is a very special place. There is a lot of effort behind it, many tough matches, as we saw today.

“I’m even happier to be playing the final here again. Every year is different, but I’m very happy. Let’s see what tomorrow brings,” said the world number two to the media.

“I felt like the level was very high. Many great rallies, many great chances for both. I am very happy about today. It was a different match than usual against him, it was a very even match.”

Sinner will now look to win what would be only his third title of the year, with the Italian coming up short in finals of the French Open and in Cincinnati, where he was forced to pull out against Alcaraz.

He will be keen to match the achievement of his great rival Alcaraz, who won his eighth title of 2025 with a thrilling victory against Taylor Fritz in the final of the Japan Open.

“I watch matches not only here but also in other tournaments. I enjoy watching tennis. I’m a big fan, I watch all the matches,” said Sinner, as he was asked about Alcaraz’s win in Japan.

“I’ve never been to Tokyo, but it seems like the conditions of how the game is played, through television, are a bit different from here.”

Sinner will look to creep closer to Alcaraz in the world rankings with a win against Tien in the final in Beijing, with news that the world No 1 will miss next week’s Shanghai Masters giving the Italian a potential path to another title in a tournament where he will be the defending champion.

