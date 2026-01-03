Italian tennis great Adriano Panatta believes Jannik Sinner is “seriously considering” pushing for the accomplishment of a calendar Grand Slam in 2026.

Sinner has secured four Grand Slam titles: the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025; the US Open in 2024; Wimbledon in 2025.

The Italian featured in all four Grand Slam finals in 2025, losing to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open and the US Open.

Rod Laver is the only male player to achieve a calendar Grand Slam (winning all four majors in one season) in the Open Era, having pulled off the staggering feat in 1969.

Novak Djokovic came within one win of a calendar Slam in 2021, having won the first three majors before falling in the US Open final.

During an appearance on Sky Sport Italy, Panatta claimed that Sinner’s decision to continue working with esteemed coach Darren Cahill proves he is determined to win the calendar Grand Slam.

“In my opinion, Jannik has a hidden agenda: to achieve the calendar Grand Slam,” said the former world No 4 (translated from Italian).

“His decision to continue with Cahill until 2026 shows that he’s seriously considering it.

“There’s a reason they (Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic) didn’t manage it. There were many competitors, including [Andy] Murray. Today there are two of them, and this, in effect, doubles the chance.

“As a type of player, Sinner is better equipped than Alcaraz to win a Grand Slam because he’s more consistent and solid.

“Carlos, however, has moments when he becomes unplayable. Obviously, these are considerations that are made without considering injuries and health problems.

“Let’s not forget that Sinner has played about three months less this year. Next year he will have four more Masters 1000s: scheduling is almost as important as training.”

Sinner ended the 2025 season as the world No 2 behind Alcaraz, having finished his campaign by defending the ATP Finals title in Turin.

The 24-year-old will face six-time major champion Alcaraz in an exhibition match in Incheon, South Korea, on January 10 — eight days before main draw action at the Australian Open gets underway.

