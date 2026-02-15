Jannik Sinner said that his loss against Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open ‘taught’ him a lot, with the Italian hinting at subtle changes ahead of his debut at the ATP 500 event in Doha.

Tennis fans last saw the Italian during his dramatic five-set loss to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

The match ended his five-match winning streak against the Serbian legend, having also won nine consecutive sets prior to the clash.

Sinner was the two-time defending champion in Melbourne, and his Grand Slam haul gap with rival Carlos Alcaraz – the eventual champion – was widened to three.

He will next participate in the ATP 500 event in Doha, February 16 – 21, where he will make his debut.

“The match against Nole taught me a lot,” reflected Sinner to Sky Sports Italia in Qatar.

“I think it was a great match, both on my part and on his. I had my chances, sometimes it doesn’t go as you hope, but that’s sport.

“We’re changing small details on the court, things that take a bit of time to become as natural as possible. But he gave me good feedback.

“We must not forget that sometimes losing is normal; it happens. Now we’ll see how it goes moving forward.

“I experienced it in a very normal way.

“I am 24 years old, and I just want to play good tennis anywhere in the world, that’s all. Sometimes, it’s okay to lose.

“What I have done in the last two years, along with Alcaraz, has attracted a lot of attention. It just happened as it did.

“Now, let’s try to get back into the rhythm, feel the tournament pressure again, and see what happens.”

Sinner had ended the 2025 season with titles in Vienna and Paris, before becoming the first man to win the Nitto ATP Finals without dropping a set.

Thus, he had collected 20 match wins prior to his loss to Djokovic.

However, despite the success, the four-time Grand Slam champion has made clear that he has sought both technical and mental changes which make give him an advantage against his rivals.

“It’s not just technical, it’s also tactical and mental,” he reflected.

“There are many things I can improve, but we shouldn’t dwell on the problems just because of losing a Grand Slam semi-final against Novak Djokovic.

“It was a very good match, though not easy to accept.”

Sinner will begin his Doha campaign against Czech Tomas Machac, having already practised in tough 35-degree Celsius conditions.

In Australia, the Italian heavily struggled during his third-round clash with Eliot Spizzirri – suffering from full-body cramps during the third set amid the hottest day of the tournament.

Intense heat and humidity have been long-standing issues for Sinner, retiring during his match against Tallon Griekspoor at the latest edition of the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai.

Prior to this year’s edition, the four-time Grand Slam champion had preferred to play in the cooler indoor conditions of the ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam.

“It’s hot, but nothing out of the ordinary, not like in Australia or other drier places,” stated Sinner, when asked about his adjustment to the weather conditions.

“At night, it can be hot, but it can also cool down. It depends on the day-to-day and the wind; for now, everything is fine.”

