Former world No 1 Mats Wilander has assessed Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon favourite status following the Italian’s shock early exit at Roland Garros.

Sinner entered the 2026 French Open as an overwhelming favourite after winning the first five Masters 1000 tournaments of the season in a remarkably dominant streak.

However, Sinner collapsed to a stunning five-set second round defeat to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in Paris after leading 6-3, 6-2, 5-1. The world No 1 started suffering from cramps in the third set and he was unable to recover.

The 24-year-old will aim to bounce back at Wimbledon, where he won his fourth and most recent Grand Slam title last year.

In an interview with Ubitennis, Wilander was asked if he thinks Sinner will defend his Wimbledon crown.

“In my opinion, Sinner is the favourite to win Wimbledon,” said the seven-time major champion.

“He may not be as clear a favourite as he was to win Roland Garros, but he’s still a huge favourite to win Wimbledon again.”

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Speaking to TNT Sports after Sinner’s Roland Garros loss, Wilander said: “I’m shocked that this happened, because he was winning easily, and then suddenly the weather takes out the biggest favourite, the guy that can maybe complete the Career Grand Slam, hasn’t lost a match in 30 matches, it just goes on and on.

“He never found a second gear; that’s something he did in Australia when it happened.

“He got cramps there, and then they had to put the roof on because the heat rule was in effect, but he got himself together again.

“He got himself back together in Rome, against Daniil Medvedev; he was really, really tired there, too.

“So I thought that he was just going to walk it off and be fully ready to play in the fifth set, but clearly, he was not ready to play again at all.

“He tried as hard as he could, but you just can’t play the way he was feeling.”

The Swede then expressed concern over Sinner’s physical issues.

“I’m not sure where he goes from here,” Wilander said. “He has to address this situation, because it keeps happening a little too often.

“I don’t know if there’s anything you can do for cramps, if there is something in your diet, I have no idea. But something needs to happen for him, for sure.”

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