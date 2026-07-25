Jannik Sinner has enjoyed a spectacular first half of the 2026 season by claiming five Masters titles and his second consecutive Wimbledon.

The Italian is far and away the top-ranked player in the world and he has continued to flourish during the absence of his fierce rival Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner has lost just three matches in the first seven months of the season, which came against Novak Djokovic, Jakub Mensik, and Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

The star earned the fifth Grand Slam of his career at Wimbledon and he is the overwhelming favourite to land his sixth at the US Open in September.

Despite all the glittering titles he has collected across his career, Sinner has revealed what he wants his true legacy to be once he hangs up his racket.

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Speaking to Secolo XIX, the World No 1 said: “We are obviously very happy to have successfully defended our title at Wimbledon. With my team, we are already preparing for the second part of the season, which promises to be very demanding.

“In ten years, I would like people to remember me not only for my results, but also for the person I have been and for the values that my parents instilled in me.

“And perhaps some will also remember me because they enjoyed watching my matches. When I play in Italy, I always feel immense support from the crowd. In return, I hope to be able to convey joy and positive energy.”

Sinner has decided not to play the Canadian Open at the beginning of August, which means he will not be able to carve out yet more tennis history.

The Italian was on track to claim every Masters event in the 2026 season, an achievement that no other tennis player has managed in the history of the sport.

Sinner has already won Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, the Madrid Open, and the Italian Open, but his withdrawal from the Canadian Open means he will not be able to keep his 100% record.

The Italian has won every singles Masters event the ATP Tour has to offer in his career and there will still be three more to play for as the season heads into its climax.

Sinner could still play, and win, the Cincinnati Open, the Shanghai Masters, and the Paris Masters, the latter of which he lifted in the 2025 season.

One positive for Sinner missing the Canadian Open is he will not lose any ranking points. The star did not play the event last year either, so he will keep all of his 13,450 ATP Tour points.