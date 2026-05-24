One of the biggest weapons in Jannik Sinner’s armoury is his power-packed serve, but a leading coach has suggested he would not try and encourage his students to replicate the explosive weapon that has propelled the world No.1 to the top of the game.

Sinner’s extreme wrist rotation and the whip he generates on his forehand are one of the reasons why he has become almost unbeatable at the top of the men’s game.

Respected coach Kyle Kleyn has given Tennis365 his verdict on Sinner’s forehand, which starts with the racket pointing in the wrong direction before he whips it into a position that gives him unrivalled power that is proving to be too much for his rivals.

“There is a lot of wrist movement in the Sinner forehand,” said Kleyn, who is the lead coach at the Aphrodite Hills Racket Club in Cyprus.

“If you break Sinner’s swing down, it starts in the shoulder. He is so relaxed in his shoulder and that’s a key. If you have tension in the shoulder, there’s no way you are going to get the racket to generate that head speed.

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“If I was working with a player who was trying to do that forehand, I would not tell them to stop, but I would work on timing with them. That’s the key to the shot.

“It’s fundamental to be able to get the racket all the way around to get the strike on the ball he gets so consistently.

“For me, he has a stronger core than Carlos Alcaraz and that helps him to play that forehand. He is using a lot of the core to generate that power.

“Having a strong core from his skiing days allows him to relax a little more and get through the shot. It is an incredible forehand, no doubt about it but if an amateur player came to me and said I want to copy that, I wouldn’t teach it.

“Sinner is strong enough to be able to play that way, but it would not be easy for a club player to try and hit that forehand consistently.”

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Former British No 1 Greg Rusedski echoed those sentiments, as he argued club players would be in danger of inflicting injury on their arm if they tried to hit a forehand with so much flexing in the arm.

“My arm just hurts hitting it like looking at Sinner’s forehand,” Rusedski said on his podcast.

“To club players, don’t copy Sinner’s forehand because it’s pretty hard physically. You need to be in that gym every single day if you want to play like that. Go ahead if you want to try it, but make sure you’re super fit and super flexible in that shoulder and super strong.”

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