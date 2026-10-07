Jannik Sinner’s hopes of playing at the Australian Open ‘uncertain’ after latest injury update

Jannik Sinner confirmed his 2026 season was over after he admitted defeat in his battle to overcome a knee injury and now the race is on for the world No 1 to be fit to play at the Australian Open in January.

Sinner’s last competitive match was the Wimbledon final back in July, when he beat Alexander Zverev after a tense battle in the final to clinch his second title at the All England Club.

No one imagined then that we witnessed the final ball Sinner would strike in anger for 2026, with some suggesting the nasty fall and twist he had in his first round match against Miomir Kecmanovic at Wimbledon caused the injury he is still dealing with now.

The question Sinner may not know the answer to right now is when he will be fit to return to action and when he does, will he be firing on all cylinders from the start.

His great rival Carlos Alcaraz has roared back into form after a long injury lay-off with some fine performances at the US Open and a thrilling win in the Japan Open final on Tuesday.

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Now Sinner will face a big test of his recovery capacity as he looks to bounce back from an injury that has derailed the momentum he had in the opening half of this season.

At this point in his injury story, Sinner has to be uncertain whether he will recover over the final three months of this year and give himself enough time to build up his intensity levels ahead of the first Grand Slam of the new year.

Knee injuries are notoriously dangerous for athletes and he will be keen to avoid surgery if possible, as that often has a negative long term impact on the joint and the surrounding muscles.

Sinner and his team have been spotted attending the medical centre linked to Italian soccer giants Juventus, with the expert advice they will have received from those discussions playing a role in the decision to take an extended break until January at the earliest.

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The big concern for Sinner and his fans around the world come if the courts of treatment that has been mapped out for him fails to produce results and he needs to go under the knife to solve the problem.

For now, it’s a waiting game for the best player in the men’s game and he will have to hope that by the time the first day of the new year dawns, he has had enough time to prepare his body for the rigours of competing in a Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne that gets underway in just 103 days.

READ MORE: Juan Carlos Ferrero reveals if he would coach Jannik Sinner to get ‘revenge’ on Carlos Alcaraz