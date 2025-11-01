Former ATP player Nicolas Escude has admitted he has struggled to make sense of Jannik Sinner’s physical struggles at the 2025 Paris Masters.

Sinner has overcome Zizou Bergs, Francisco Cerdundolo and Ben Shelton without dropping a set to reach his maiden semi-final at the prestigious indoor event.

The world No 2 is vying to win his fifth career ATP Masters 1000 title and his first of the 2025 campaign, having claimed his most recent title at this level at the 2024 Shanghai Masters.

Jannik Sinner’s Paris Masters fitness assessed

Jannik Sinner has reached the Paris Masters semi-finals in convincing fashion, but there were moments of physical concern in his third round and quarter-final matches

Nicolas Escude, a tennis analyst and former world No 17, thinks it is “difficult to draw any conclusions” about Sinner’s “true level of play” in Paris given the Italian’s physical issues

The Frenchman has noticed that Sinner’s coaching team have been “pushing him more than usual” in Paris

Sinner looked to be in discomfort for spells during his 7-5, 6-1 third round win against Cerundolo in Paris, raising concerns over his fitness.

The 24-year-old stretched out his right leg, and his movement between points looked laboured at times — particularly in the first set.

Tennis News

Jannik Sinner reveals what Carlos Alcaraz’s shock Paris Masters exit proves

ATP Rankings Race To Turin: Lorenzo Musetti v Felix Auger-Aliassime v Alexander Bublik

The four-time Grand Slam champion was then troubled in the early stages of his quarter-final victory over Shelton as he grimaced and appeared to limp between points.

This did not last long, though, and Sinner delivered a high-quality performance to prevail 6-3, 6-3 against the world No 7.

Escude’s verdict on Sinner’s fitness

Speaking in his role as an analyst for Eurosport France, Escude weighed in on Sinner’s physical state.

“We don’t really know what to make of it. He seems a bit unsteady,” said Escude (translated from French).

“Without going so far as to say he’s limping, but we see him stretching and grimacing after some rallies.

“But the result is there. He still hasn’t lost a set, but it’s difficult to draw any conclusions about Sinner’s true level of play. What impact does his physical condition have on his game? It’s hard to tell.

“His stable (team) is pushing him a lot, especially Daren Cahill, more than usual.”

What next for Sinner?

Sinner will face world No 3 Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the Paris Masters in a rematch of last week’s Vienna Open final, which he won 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

READ NEXT: Hellenic Championship draw: Djokovic the favourite as Musetti makes late-gasp ATP Finals bid

